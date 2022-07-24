Shazam! Fury of the Gods Gets First Trailer at Comic-Con; Look

The movie “Shazam! Wrath of the Gods” had its first trailer shown today, at DC’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The film features the return of Zachary Levi in ​​the lead role, Asher Angel as Billy Batson, Jack Dylan Grazer as Freddy Freeman, Adam Brody as the superhero Freddy and more.

In addition to the actors returning to the cast, the film will also feature veteran Helen Mirren in the role of the villain Kalypso, Rachel Zegler, from “Love, Sublime Amor” and Lucy Liu, from “Charlie’s Angels”.

According to the protagonist, the story takes place a few years after “Shazam!” and in it, the Shazam Family already has superpowers and is learning to deal with them. David F. Samberg, who directs the film, said the production will have several cameos, without revealing names.

Asked by the public if Superman will participate in the franchise, Zachary Levi made a mystery: “I can neither confirm nor deny allegations like this. So no!”, he joked.

Director David F. Sandberg directed the first film in the franchise. The production is by Peter Safran, who has produced other DC feature films, such as “Aquaman” and “The Suicide Squad”. The film is scheduled to be released in Brazil on December 29, 2022.

See the trailer below: