She-Hulk reveals Daredevil’s appearance in SDCC 2022 trailer

She-Hulk: Defender of Heroesanother one of the productions of the marvel studios for the Disney+had room to shine on the panel of marvel studiosduring the San Diego Comic-Con 2022. After causing controversy with the CGI quality of its first trailerand publicize some promotional images that improved the impressionthe new preview arrives to try once and for all to convince with its look in more action and humor scenes starring Tatiana Maslanyand features the first appearance of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in uniform on MCU. Look above.

The CGI of the series was cconsidered of dubious quality by fans when first seen. The preview came to render various memes on social mediabut also raised discussions about the abusive conditions that the studios offer to professionals in the field. In addition to the new preview, which shows off more polished visuals, Marvel also revealed a new production poster. Check it out below.

The principal Kat Coiroeven commented on the criticisms, saying that were not directed to the program’s CGI: “I think a lot of the reactions have to do with her being so different from anything we’ve ever seen.”, commented.

In addition to Maslany, She-Hulk is starring Renee Elise Goldsberryin Hamilton, Ginger Gonzaga, Josh Segarra and Jon Bass. Jameela Jamil will be the villain Titania, Tim Roth will be the Abomination again and, recently, the actors Benedict Wong and Griffin Matthews were related to the series.

The program is scheduled to premiere in august 17on Disney+.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between July 21 and 24 and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of the Omelet.

The first day was already marked by news from Dungeons & Dragons, Teen Wolf and The Legend of the Lost Treasurewhile Convention Friday delivered previews and announcements of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, animations from Marvel Studios and The Walking Dead. Saturday, the busiest day of the event, will have panels from Warner Bros. and marvel studios.

