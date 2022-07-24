Sierra evades the CIA and rescues Claire?

hidden agent arrives on Netflix making a big noise. In addition to being a production of the Russo brothers (Avengers), the film still has a strong cast. But another great highlight is precisely the amount invested by the service, with around 200 million dollars.

Inspired by the novel of the same name by Mark Greaney, hidden agent revolves around CIA agent Courtland Gentry, codenamed Sierra Seis. After being arrested, the agent is taken out of a federal penitentiary and recruited by Donald Fitzroy.

In the past, Gentry was a skilled “death dealer”, but now he has become the target. Thus, Lloyd Hansen, a former colleague of the CIA, begins a global pursuit to destroy him. Gentry clearly needs help and so Agent Dani Miranda arrives to defend him.

if you already watched hidden agent on Netflix and is looking to understand its ending, here it is the same, explained in detail. This text contains spoilers.

the end of hidden agent

the end of hidden agent shows the top brass of the CIA exonerate Denny Carmichael, Suzanne Brewer and Dani Miranda. Such a decision is made after Suzanne came up with the idea of ​​placing the blame on the now-deceased Lloyd Hansen. After all, he was already a wild card and it would be easy for other CIA officials to believe he went too far.

From the start, his search for the Sierra Six was almost an obsession. But Suzanne’s plan may also be in her favor. Jessica Henwick’s character has been sidelined throughout the film, but she is now on the same level of power as Carmichael, having killed Lloyd and destroyed the flash drive with incriminating information.

Meanwhile, Sierra Seis escapes from the hospital. Her plan is to rescue Claire, who was being held in a well-guarded facility as leverage. They leave and everything is apparently resolved. But, the end of hidden agent it is also quite explosive and there are many unresolved plots.

Of course, this could be due to a possible sequel. But some issues were left unresolved.

Lloyd’s Connection with the Company in hidden agent

At first, Lloyd Hansen is simply an unhinged murderer and torturer. He does things his way because he has no one to answer to. Lloyd and Suzanne fight a lot throughout the film, but a revelation alters their dynamic as they look to the past.

It so happens that Lloyd, Suzanne and Carmichael went to Harvard together. Thus, everything indicates that they were “friends”. They even joined the CIA together, despite the agency not giving Lloyd a tease. After five and a half months, he quit his job.

In context, it makes sense that Carmichael would call his friend to handle asking for things he didn’t have official permission for. When considering the mysterious figure behind Carmichael and Suzanne’s CIA promotions, Lloyd’s strong involvement with the agency becomes even clearer.

Therefore, we can say that Lloyd’s penchant for violence in hidden agent, was being financed by his friend. Which was why he cared even less about being so clear in his hunt for the Sierra Six.

Who is behind Carmichael and Suzanne’s rise in the CIA?

While Carmichael and Suzanne are presented as senior CIA officers, there are several references to someone who discreetly helps them. Suzanne knows less, but Carmichael apparently knows he’s working for someone superior.

In fact, the goal of this superior is, ultimately, to get all the murders, bombings, and any problems off the payroll. This avoids any consequences. But collateral damage is also something the new CIA guard doesn’t care about.

What Carmichael and this mysterious figure are doing is so heinous that they had to kick Fitsroy and Cahill out of the CIA. At the same time, they were killing Sierra agents. hidden agent likely keeps the person’s identity a secret for sequel purposes.

However, it is possible that they recruited Carmichael, Suzanne, and Lloyd out of Harvard because of their abilities. But also to make sure they didn’t ask questions. The mystery person could have been grooming the trio from the start, knowing they wouldn’t be able to influence any of the CIA employees who have been there for a long time.

In the books, Carmichael’s secret alliance is with Kaz, the head of Saudi intelligence in Washington, DC. Kaz was giving the orders, directing Carmichael to do things that would benefit him. Kaz’s involvement in a CIA-sanctioned mission saw Sierra Seis kill someone he shouldn’t have. This forced Carmichael to direct assassins to shoot Sierra Seis.

Of course, we don’t know if this will happen in a possible sequel to hidden agentAfter all, it’s not just Carmichael who is limited in his actions. Most likely the culprit is someone who is already working with the agency internally and is in the upper echelons.

The meanings of Sierra Six tattoos in hidden agent

The Sierra Six tattoo reflects the story of Sisyphus. In Greek myth, Sisyphus’ trickery allowed him to escape death, despite, at one point, ending up in the River Styx. This angered the gods, who punished Sisyphus by enchanting a stone and forcing him to push it up the hill. However, the stone rolled down before reaching the top.

This was Sisyphus’ punishment for all eternity. This is meant for the protagonist of hidden agent in many ways. Sierra Six would be stuck for a long time. That is, like Sisyphus, he would repeat the same daily activities.

What’s more, Sierra Six is ​​smart and managed to avoid death throughout the film, although several assassins came after him. Ultimately, his punishment seems to be an endless cycle of being on the run while trying to survive one more day.

Like Sisyphus, Sierra Six may have felt trapped in the CIA and the film’s plot sees him in a repetitive state. Claire asks if Sisyphus has already reached the top of the hill and this conversation carries a lot of weight. How long will Sierra Six have to flee? When does your own hill end?

Certainly, the scene is a small moment in the grand scheme of things, but it offers deep reflection on hidden agent.

Why Did Fitzroy And Cahill Sacrifice Themselves?

While Fitzroy and Cahill wanted to save Sierra Seis and Claire, they understood that the character could do things they couldn’t. This was especially true as they were kicked out of the CIA and while they still had connections, they were no longer in touch with what was really going on.

Sierra Six, as a man working in the dark, could discover and leak information. Furthermore, he could pursue and kill Carmichael, Suzanne, and anyone else in the CIA and get away with it. The “Grey Man” had no records, no family outside of Claire, and was more than capable of controlling himself.

They were also put in sticky situations and still bitter about being fired from their jobs. Finally, we can say that the sacrifice of Fitzroy and Cahill in hidden agent theme to do with the confidence they had in Sierra Seis. They believed that he would be triumphant in his mission.

How can the sequence of hidden agent?

The end of the film left several points open. With the unit destroyed, Sierra Seis and Dani have no evidence to incriminate Carmichael. Lloyd is dead and Suzanne Brewer is gaining power alongside Carmichael. Both are free to continue working together after being exonerated.

Crucially, the film did not reveal who the most powerful shadow figure is working off-screen. This is certainly the biggest reason for Netflix to produce.”hidden agent 2“. Considering that Sierra Six is ​​also on the run again, the film doesn’t tie up any of its loose ends.

This is probably done on purpose in an attempt to promote a sequel in the future. Importantly, there is a lot of source material for producers to extract, as there are several books published by Mark Greaney.

The True Meaning of the End of hidden agent

The film’s themes of trust reveal that corruption exists everywhere. Mainly, in spy agencies where rules and protocols can be avoided for any reason. The movie is constantly throwing someone under the bus.

Even when Sierra Six finds some people he can trust, he’s still wary of them. Ultimately, trust must be earned and covert ops missions have deadly consequences. Sierra Six finds this out the hard way.

The agency he gave his life for turns its back on him to protect its high-ranking officers, whatever the reason. the end of hidden agent shows that characters must remain curious and questioning. Otherwise, they risk being caught off guard or disappointed by the very institutions they cherish.

So, did you like the end of the movie?

Surely, you will also enjoy reading:

>Emily in Paris reveals big news for season 3

By the way, be sure to follow Streamings Brasil, also via Youtube. Article Via ScreenRant.