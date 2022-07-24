Single bet wins prize of R$ 13.7 million

A single bet matched six contest numbers 2,503 gives Mega Sena held this Saturday (23) and took R$ 13,748,083.57. The estimated prize for the next bet, which will be held on Wednesday (27), is R$ 3 million. Check out the six dozen drawn:

03 – 14 – 16 – 38 – 43 – 45

According to Caixa Econômica Federal, 91 bets hit the corner and took BRL 32,808.29 each. Another 5,194 players hit the court and pocketed BRL 821.15 each.

How to play

Mega-Sena pays millions to the player who picks the 6 numbers drawn. It is still possible to win prizes by matching 4 or 5 numbers among the 60 available on the betting wheel. To compete, you must mark 6 to 15 numbers on the wheel, and you can let the system choose the numbers for you (Surpresinha) and/or compete with the same bet for 2, 4 or 8 consecutive contests (Teimosinha).

sweepstakes

Mega-Sena draws are held twice a week, on Wednesdays and Saturdays. On special weeks, three draws take place, on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

bets

The minimum bet, of 6 numbers, costs R$ 4.50. The more numbers you mark, the higher the price of the bet and the greater the chances of winning the most coveted prize in the country.

