Snake-like fish invade a strip of sand on the beach in São Paulo and startle bathers; VIDEO | Santos and Region

At least ten snake-like fish were seen by bathers between the beaches of Canal 2 and Canal 4, in Santos, on the coast of São Paulo. According to marine biologist Douglas Rey, it is a conger fish.
In the video taken by g1 This Sunday (24), the bather who recorded the images commented that he thought it was a snake, but said he had been informed that it was an Anemone [animal invertebrado]. The biologist clarified, however, that congers are easily confused with snakes and other species, such as moray eels and sea eels.
According to Douglas Rey, the animal is found in deeper water and is usually hidden under a thin layer of sand. The biologist believes that the fish appeared in the strip of sand after being discarded in a trawl fishery. [com redes].
“There’s a lot of trawling here. On the way back to the Fish Market they [pescadores] they discard the fish that do not matter. Those who survive end up on our beaches,” said the expert.
Some of these marine animals were dead and, in a statement, the Secretary of Environment (Semam) of Santos reported that the fish were removed by the Secretary of Public Services (Seserp).
A species of fish, which looks like a snake, is seen on Santos beach (SP) and scares bathers — Photo: Reproduction/Viver no Morro e region
Also on Saturday (23), a blue crab and a puffer fish were seen in the same region (see photos below). The marine biologist believes that the appearance of other animals strengthens the chance that they are there for the same reason, for trawling.
Through a note, Semam explained that it had not received any records on the matter. The folder added that shoals trapped in a sandbar are not uncommon occurrences.
O g1 contacted the Gremar Institute, but did not receive a response until the last update of this report.
Blue crab was also seen on Santos beach, on the coast of São Paulo — Photo: Reproduction/Viver no Morro e region
A puffer fish was seen on the beach of Santos (SP), probably by trawling, as well as other animals — Photo: Reproduction/Viver no Morro e region