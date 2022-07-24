Snake, Pac-Man, T-Rex and More: 10 Google Games to Enjoy in the Browser | casual games

There are several “hidden” games on Google in Doodle format. These titles are interesting for quick games, but they can also yield hours of fun. They are replicas of classics such as Snake and Pac-Man, or original and equally fun creations, such as Doodle Champion Island Game and T-Rex, all accessed via a browser, without having to download anything.

The games are extremely lightweight and run on basically any computer or cell phone. They also don’t require any kind of installation other than the browser itself, and it’s possible to play without controls, just with a keyboard and mouse or on the touchscreen of mobile devices. Follow the list below and see how to access each of the games to enjoy them.

🎮 How to play Snake Game on PC or Mobile

2 of 12 Champion Island is one of the games that can be enjoyed within Google — Photo: Disclosure / Google Champion Island is one of the games that can be enjoyed within Google — Photo: Disclosure / Google

The game is a “reinterpretation” of the classic snake game, present in cell phones from the late 1990s and early 2000s. The objective is very simple: control the little snake with the directional keys on the keyboard and eat the apples so that the animal grow. In addition, it is important to avoid the walls and the tail itself so as not to lose, and the idea is to keep stitching until the impact is inevitable.

To access, just search for “Snake” on Google and click Play on the first result, without even having to leave the same screen.

3 of 12 Snake, the snake game, is back and modernized — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Snake, the snake game, is back and modernized — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

Pac-Man is an absolute Bandai Namco classic and was many people’s first modern game since its success in arcades and Atari. It is possible to enjoy Pac-Man on Google and with identical gameplay: control the character through the maze to eat the points and avoid ghosts. The control is on the keyboard arrows and it is possible to eat pills that give temporary invincibility. Clear the maze to pass the level.

Search for “Pac-Man” on Google and click the Play button on the first result to enjoy it right away.

4 of 12 Pac-Man has themed mazes on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Pac-Man has themed mazes on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

The “little dinosaur game”, which is called T-Rex, is basically an infinite runner game. It has no end and consists of simply jumping at the right time with the dinosaur, avoiding obstacles, usually cacti, that appear along the way. The further you get, the higher your score is. To jump, just press the spacebar on the keyboard and control the jumps of your friendly runaway Tyrannosaurus.

This is a game that differentiates itself by access. It is possible to play it in Google Chrome when the computer is not connected to the Internet.

5 of 12 The T-Rex dinosaur game can only be accessed without Internet — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha The T-Rex dinosaur game can only be accessed without Internet — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

One of the greatest classics of role-playing games, Jogo da Velha needs no introduction. The rules are simple: two players compete for the space marked with four lines. Just mark X or O in the desired place and try to conquer three spaces in a row – whoever does it first wins. It’s a tough game to beat, and usually the result is a tie, but it can be fun for a while.

Just like the others, just search for Jogo da Velha and start playing on the screen where the game appears on Google.

6 of 12 Classic and simple, Jogo da Velha is the king of draws — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Classic and simple, Jogo da Velha is the king of draws — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

5. Doodle Champion Island Game

Champion Island was a game released in Doodle format in 2021, celebrating the Olympic Games in Japan. It was developed by Studio 4C and is an adventure that mixes RPG with sports. This is perhaps the most elaborate game among the others on the list, as it even features a small story involving a cat who wants to be the island’s champion, but who has to face his guardians to do so. There is even a Japanese-style animation to present the story, without any dialogue, just with action scenes.

The commands to play vary between each minigame that appears in Champion Island, but are usually simple and only involve keyboard and mouse. To access it is necessary to search for Doodle Champion Island Game and click on the Play button that appears in the middle of the retro art.

7 of 12 Champion Island is one of Google’s most elaborate games — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Champion Island is one of Google’s most elaborate games — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

Also a well-crafted game, with beautifully designed graphics, Cricket takes its inspiration from the famous real-life sport, but putting little crickets and slugs to compete on a big field. You only need to press one button to play: the mouse click. The objective is to bounce the balls thrown towards you away, just like real sport works. The game was created in honor of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 competition.

To play Cricket search for “Cricket Doodle” and enter the first or second result. The game will be the same.

8 of 12 Inspired by the real sport, Cricket is a game of hitting balls — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Inspired by real sport, Cricket is a game of hitting balls — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

This game is not what it seems. This is a Doodle game created to celebrate a Mexican card game called Lotería – note that there is an acute accent on the letter “i”. Also, this is a multiplayer challenge, requiring you to play with someone else, whether it’s a friend or a random stranger. The rules are a bit elaborate, but basically they involve matching patterns from the cards that are dealt to the player to add up points and eliminate the entire board.

To play Lottery, search Google for “Lottery doodle” and click on the Play button to be taken to the rules explanation – in English only.

9 of 12 Lotería is a traditional card game from Mexico — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Lotería is a traditional card game from Mexico — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

In Minesweeper, the objective is to click on all the squares on the map and prevent the bombs from exploding. In general, just click with the mouse button on the desired square, but you can follow some tips to do well in the game: the numbers that appear tell you how many empty spaces are connected in the space next to it, indicating where it is safe to take a guess. If you make a mistake, you lose all progress and you have to start all over again.

Simply search for “Minesweeper” on Google and click the Play button to start taking your guesses.

10 of 12 Minesweeper is challenging and explosive — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha Minesweeper is challenging and explosive — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

This is one of the greatest classics of PC games, which accompanied even old copies of Windows. For those who don’t know, it’s still possible to take advantage of it on Google and the rules remain simple and the same. You have to move the cards to form sets and eliminate columns in order to group them. The game is over when all four piles in the top region are complete. This is a game to be played alone, despite being a card game. In fact, this is the reason behind its original name, “Lonely”.

To play search for “Solitaire” and click Play on the first screen of the game that appears.

11 of 12 PC classic, Patience is available on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha PC classic, Patience is available on Google — Photo: Reproduction/Felipe Vinha

This is the simple and traditional Memory Game, but here it works differently and resembles the “Genius” toy. On the screen, animals produce musical notes and the player needs to repeat them in the same order. If you make a mistake, start again. It’s a very simple game but it can be challenging.

Search for “google memory game” and click Play to access and start testing your quick memory.