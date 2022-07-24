Sola Energy and Japanese Food

Do you know what TV presenter Sabrina Sato played with in her childhood in Penápolis (SP), her hometown? To set up a little shop in the garage of your house and sell for real. She even interviewed friends from school to be the salespeople. Her allowance came from those sales. Today, she doesn’t have a shop. Since she left BBB3 in 2003, Sabrina Sato, 41, has become a successful businesswoman.
In addition to being a partner in the Sato Rahal holding, alongside the brothers Karina and Karin, she has licenses for some brands (such as eyewear, makeup and lingerie) and is a partner in four franchise chains in areas such as food, solar energy and dental care. She also owns coffee and sugarcane farms in the interior of São Paulo.
His most recent business is his own brand of children’s clothing: Sato Kid, which hit the market in July this year. Sabrina Sato is a partner with businessman Pedro Ferro. The brand is focused on children up to 10 years old. Sales are made online.
The businesswoman does not inform how much she invested in each of the businesses, nor does she disclose last year’s billings and profits.
Sabrina Sato became known to the public in 2003, when she participated in the reality show BBB, on Rede Globo. This year, she became the new cast member of the new season of “Saia Justa”, on GNT, alongside Astrid Fontenelle, Larissa Luz and Luana Xavier.
Allowance came from the shop
“Entrepreneurship came naturally. We are the children of psychologists who, in addition to the clinic, started in commerce. Since I was a child, my favorite game was to set up a little shop in the garage at home and sell for real. Our allowance came from there”, he declares. With her allowance, the amount of which she doesn’t remember, she could buy ice cream, stickers, stationery and snacks at school.
In the little shop in the garage, she and her sister Karina sold homemade perfumes, sachets and toys, among other products. Karina says that the perfumes were made with leaves from the lemon tree in the backyard —they left the leaves infused with alcohol and filled her mother’s empty perfume bottles, so they could sell them in the little shop.
“We would open the garage, put a table right at the door and ask friends to take customers. We played and earned money. And we even paid commissions to friends”, says Karina. The “little shop” was open on Friday afternoons, after school.
According to Sabrina Sato, her parents (Omar Rahal and Kika Sato Rahal) have always taught their children about financial education.
Businesswoman bets on the metaverse
With around 60 million followers on her social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube), Sabrina Sato is also connected to market news. Aware of the wave of the metaverse (digital parallel world), she created in November last year her virtual influencer, called Satiko.
Satiko is the first product of the technology startup Biobots, a company specialized in the creation and development of digital products, especially NFTs and avatars, both connected to the metaverse.
“Satiko was born encouraging. The idea is that she encourages people to pursue their dreams and have self-confidence. And she is my face, she has my way, my joy of living, my desire to respect all kinds of diversity. Satiko will be my way of exploring a new self-expression”, says Sabrina Sato, who is a partner at Biobots.
art agency company
The first company created was Sato Rahal Empreendimentos Artísticos, opened in 2003 to manage Sabrina Sato’s career and business. Currently, the office is the artistic agency of 40 clients, among them the actresses Deborah Secco and Mariana Rios, the singer Luiza Possi, the comedian Ceará, the presenter João Guilherme (son of Faustão) and the player Willian Borges (from Corinthians), between others.
Today the holding brings together Sato Rahal Empreendimentos Artísticos, Sato Participações and, more recently, SR Digital, opened in 2020. SR Digital takes care of digital influencers of different segments and sizes. In the casting, are the couple Mari Gonzalez and Jonas (ex-BBB), the singer Zizi Possi and the comedian Lucas Maciel, among others.
Sabrina is a partner in 4 franchise chains
The presenter is also in franchising. Sabrina Sato is a partner in four franchise chains:
Odonto Special: It is a network of dental clinics that offers various services, such as implants, orthodontics, endodontics, oral surgery and oral aesthetics, etc. Created in São Paulo in 2019, the company earned BRL 18 million in 2021; 25% profit. It has 60 units in operation in the country.
Solar Electric Grid: It is a network of renewable energy franchises. Created in 2013 in the city of Pompéu (MG), the company has 30 units in operation in the country and earned R$ 7.8 million last year; 25% profit.
Academia da Face: It is a franchise network that offers facial treatments, created in 2019, in São Paulo. There are two units in operation and another seven sold. Revenue and profit were not disclosed.
Peixe ao Cubo: It is a chain of Japanese restaurant franchises, created in May 2018. From a customer of the restaurant, Sabrina Sato became a partner. Based in São Paulo, the network has six units in operation. Revenue and profit were not disclosed.
Licensing: from eyewear to supplements
The businesswoman currently has licenses for eyewear (Sabrina Sato Eyewear), fitness and beach wear (Alto Giro), makeup (Oceane), lingerie (Bonjour Lingerie), trousseau (Grão de Gente), jeans (Zune Jeans), electric toothbrush for hair (V Beauty), perfume (Sabrina Sato Jequiti) and supplements (Evolution Nutrition Lab).
Sabrina is also a partner in two companies in the tech and foodtech segments.
BioBots: Created in November 2021, Biobots is headquartered in Brazil and operates in Miami (USA) and Lisbon (Portugal) and offers a complete strategy for managing the digital life of these virtual personalities, with animation, commercial consulting, digital content and management of networks. Created Sakito.
One More: It is a foodtech created in São Paulo in 2017. It produces the “balance drink”, a category of healthier and more functional carbonated drinks (combines vitamins and minerals; no added sugar). The product is present in around 2,500 points of sale in the country.
Sabrina also has investments in coffee and sugarcane producing farms. For security reasons, the locations have been disclosed.