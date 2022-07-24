Sola Energy and Japanese Food

Do you know what TV presenter Sabrina Sato played with in her childhood in Penápolis (SP), her hometown? To set up a little shop in the garage of your house and sell for real. She even interviewed friends from school to be the salespeople. Her allowance came from those sales. Today, she doesn’t have a shop. Since she left BBB3 in 2003, Sabrina Sato, 41, has become a successful businesswoman.

In addition to being a partner in the Sato Rahal holding, alongside the brothers Karina and Karin, she has licenses for some brands (such as eyewear, makeup and lingerie) and is a partner in four franchise chains in areas such as food, solar energy and dental care. She also owns coffee and sugarcane farms in the interior of São Paulo.

His most recent business is his own brand of children’s clothing: Sato Kid, which hit the market in July this year. Sabrina Sato is a partner with businessman Pedro Ferro. The brand is focused on children up to 10 years old. Sales are made online.

The businesswoman does not inform how much she invested in each of the businesses, nor does she disclose last year’s billings and profits.

Sabrina Sato became known to the public in 2003, when she participated in the reality show BBB, on Rede Globo. This year, she became the new cast member of the new season of “Saia Justa”, on GNT, alongside Astrid Fontenelle, Larissa Luz and Luana Xavier.

Allowance came from the shop

“Entrepreneurship came naturally. We are the children of psychologists who, in addition to the clinic, started in commerce. Since I was a child, my favorite game was to set up a little shop in the garage at home and sell for real. Our allowance came from there”, he declares. With her allowance, the amount of which she doesn’t remember, she could buy ice cream, stickers, stationery and snacks at school.

In the little shop in the garage, she and her sister Karina sold homemade perfumes, sachets and toys, among other products. Karina says that the perfumes were made with leaves from the lemon tree in the backyard —they left the leaves infused with alcohol and filled her mother’s empty perfume bottles, so they could sell them in the little shop.

“We would open the garage, put a table right at the door and ask friends to take customers. We played and earned money. And we even paid commissions to friends”, says Karina. The “little shop” was open on Friday afternoons, after school.

According to Sabrina Sato, her parents (Omar Rahal and Kika Sato Rahal) have always taught their children about financial education.

Businesswoman bets on the metaverse

With around 60 million followers on her social platforms (Instagram, Twitter, TikTok, Facebook, YouTube), Sabrina Sato is also connected to market news. Aware of the wave of the metaverse (digital parallel world), she created in November last year her virtual influencer, called Satiko.