SP has 538 cases of monkeypox; see cities with confirmation







Woman with monkeypox injuries photo: Reuters

São Paulo has 538 confirmed cases of monkeypox, as reported by the state health department to Estadão, this Saturday, 23. The capital concentrates most of them (442), but the disease has already reached 32 other cities. The first infection was recorded in the state on June 9.

The Ministry of Health, in a note, highlighted that all patients are “with a good evolution of the condition” and are monitored by municipal epidemiological surveillance. The secretariat also stressed that, currently, the outbreak does not involve monkeys. “Transmission occurs between people.” The state government evaluates the purchase and production of vaccines to contain the spread of the disease.

The country recorded 696 cases and is investigating another 336 suspects, according to data from the Ministry of Health, released on Friday, 22. In the world, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), there are more than 16,000 cases.

This Saturday, the organization recognized that the spread of monkeypox constitutes a public health emergency of international importance. The alert means the outbreak is an “extraordinary event” that poses risk through international spread and requires a coordinated global response. The emergency declaration mainly serves as an appeal to attract more resources and attention to the disease.

As explained by Estadão, one of the main obstacles to scaling the reach of monkeypox has been the variety of disease manifestations and underreporting. With the incubation period of the virus ranging from 5 to 21 days, the first symptoms usually include fever, sore throat, headache and body pain (which in some cases leads to a first suspicion of infection by some respiratory virus), in addition to of swollen nodes. A few days later, lesions appear on the skin, with small eruptions that can spread to the fingers, hands, arms, neck, back, chest and legs.

For now, men who have sex with men (MSM), according to the WHO, represent the majority (98%) of cases. This, however, does not mean that other people cannot become infected.

Faced with this scenario, the state government is evaluating the possibility of purchasing and producing vaccines to control the spread of smallpox caused by the monkeypox virus. The Ministry of Health coordinates with the WHO the purchase of immunizations.

Last Friday, the European Medicines Agency said it would use the smallpox vaccine to immunize people against monkeypox. The decision to use the drug was justified by the similarity between the viruses.

Check list of cities with confirmed cases

Bady Bassit: 1

Barueri: 3

Cajamar: 3

Campinas: 6

Carapicuíba: 2

Quota: 3

diadem: 5

Embu das Artes: 3

Franco da Rocha: 1

Guarulhos: 8

Indaiatuba: 2

Itanhaém: 1

Itapecerica da Serra: 3

Itapevi: 9

Itaquaquecetuba: 2

Itarare: 1

alligator: 1

Jundiaí: 1

Mogi das Cruzes: 1

Osasco: 5

Praia Grande: 1

Ribeirão Preto: 3

Santa Barbara D’Oeste: 1

Saint Andrew: 7

São Bernardo do Campo: 11

Sao Caetano do Sul: 3

San Carlos: 1

Sao Jose dos Campos: 2

Sao Paulo: 442

Sertãozinho: 2

Susano: 1

Taboão da Serra: 2

Vineyard: 1

Emergence of cases

The first European case was confirmed on May 7 in an individual who returned to England from Nigeria, where monkeypox is endemic. Since then, countries in Europe, as well as the United States, Canada and Australia, have confirmed cases.

Streaming

First identified in monkeys, the viral disease usually spreads by close contact and occurs mainly in West and Central Africa. It has rarely spread to other places, so this new wave of cases outside the mainland is a cause for concern. There are two main strains: the Congo strain, which is more severe, with up to 10% mortality, and the West African strain, which has a mortality rate of around 1%.

The virus can be transmitted through contact with skin lesions and droplets from an infected person, as well as through shared objects such as bedding and towels. The incubation period for monkeypox is usually 6 to 13 days, but can range from 5 to 21 days.

Symptoms

Symptoms resemble, to a lesser extent, those seen in the past in individuals with smallpox: fever, headache, muscle and back pain for the first five days. Rashes (on the face, palms, soles of the feet), lesions, pustules, and eventually crusts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), symptoms of the disease last from 14 to 21 days. Many cases have no clinical presentation (asymptomatic).

Prevention

According to the Butantan Institute, among the protection measures, authorities advise travelers and residents of endemic countries to avoid contact with sick animals (live or dead) that may harbor the monkeypox virus (rodents, marsupials and primates) and must refrain from eating or handling wild game.

Hygienizing your hands with soap and water or alcohol gel are important tools to avoid exposure to the virus, in addition to contact with infected people./ COLLABORATED JOÃO KER