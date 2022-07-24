Spoiler: See who will be the next eliminated from Ilha Record 2 | Gabriel Perline

Playback/Record Solange Gomes managed to escape elimination in the first Survival Challenge

If you think that the strongest are the ones with the most chances on Record Island, know that you are completely wrong. The biggest proof of this is that the next two celebrities who will be exiled and will leave the dispute for the treasure hunt of R$ 500 thousand are two very physically strong people, and they will end up being displaced by despised participants within the confinement.

This text contains spoilers. It’s important to let you know, right? If you are one of those who do not like to have the surprise in advance, I recommend leaving this text immediately by clicking here. Another thing I need to inform you is that this image was obtained exclusively by my friend MattyBala, who just posted the photo with the two new exiles on YouTube and shared it with me. Take the opportunity to subscribe to his channel =)

Enough with the suspense, let’s get to the names: the next participants to be exiled on Ilha Record 2 are Caique Aguiar and Wendy Tavares! And the image below shows the two of them sitting in the cave’s camera room, watching their opponents dueling in the headquarters. Look:





MattyBala Caique Aguiar and Wendy Tavares will be sent to Exile on Ilha Record 2

As you can see, the two are sitting in the armchairs that were installed in the screening room at Exílio, currently occupied by Vitória Bellato and Kaio Viana. And the image shows that only the two of them are in the place, which shows us that their eliminations are close to occur, since when the cave is more inhabited, the participants tend to huddle in this room to spy on their opponents.

Ilha Record 2 premiered last Monday (18) and is presented by Mariana Rios, with 13 celebrities vying for two prizes: one worth R$500,000 and the other of R$250,000.