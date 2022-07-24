Judgment of the 2nd court of the Public Treasury of the district of Porto Velho/RO condemned the State of Rondônia for providing inadequate care during hospitalization at the Dr. Ary Pinheiro to a transsexual woman, in 2019. The patient, even having presented the SUS card at the health unit, with her social name, did not have her right to be admitted to the female ward on the grounds of not “having performed sex reassignment surgery, nor having their documents rectified“. In addition, the patient was called by her male name. In order to be respected, the patient twice had the help of the OAB Gender Diversity Commission, Rondônia section.

In the first intervention of the OAB/RO, the patient had her rights partially met, since, in the female ward, they put a sign with the male name on the bed, as well as at meals. In the second, because a psychologist demanded the removal of the female ward because she was embarrassing other hospitalized patients, the case was resolved because the OAB Commission informed the behavioral professional that her way of acting constituted the practice of transphobic conduct. Due to this embarrassing situation at the hospital, the patient filed a lawsuit for damages against the State.

State of Rondônia will compensate SUS patient victim of transphobia.(Image: Freepik/Art Crumbs)

According to the sentence, although the defense of the State of Rondônia has justified that the case has been resolved, that the patient was treated and hospitalized according to her gender identity and her social name, “it cannot be denied that the author experienced unnecessary inconvenience until she was admitted to the female ward“. Before the necessary measures were taken, the patient was called by her civil name, unable to be admitted to the female ward, food labeled as the male name, among others, even though it was protected by laws and government decrees.

Also according to the sentence, the embarrassment experienced by the plaintiff of the lawsuit and the lack of preparation of HB professionals to serve any and all types of public are undeniable, as in the case questioned in the lawsuit. The sentence narrates that, although the rights of LGBTQI+ people have been consolidated by the Ministry of Health, through the national LGBT health policy, people of the gender continue to be disrespected in health facilities. And yet, due to discrimination, many people, even with serious illnesses, prefer to stay at home suffering rather than go to a health unit.

The magistrate of the Court, Edenir Albuquerque, also mentioned in the sentence that cases like the author of the action happen daily in all places of service to the public, involving gender discrimination.

“It is worth mentioning that transsexuality is much more than the appearance of the individual, than what he wears or performs. It is primarily about who the person truly is, about what they feel.”

As a compensatory and pedagogical nature, the State of Rondônia will compensate the author in 20 thousand reais.

Process : 7036691-67.2021.8.22.0001

Check the decision here.

Information: TJ/RO.