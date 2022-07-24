Steve Morse leaves Deep Purple permanently

About four months after announcing that he would temporarily leave Deep Purple, guitarist Steve Morse confirmed his departure from the band permanently. The American musician has been part of the lineup since 1994, having recorded eight studio albums and toured extensively with the legendary British group.

The reason for the removal remains the same: the health problem of Janine, Steve’s wife, who was diagnosed with an unspecified stage 4 cancer – the most aggressive, in a condition that has already spread to other organs.

The post has been held by Simon McBride in Purple’s current commitments. Everything indicates that it will be carried out definitively, as suggested by Morse himself, but the communiqués released by the band do not clearly confirm this.

In a note, Deep Purple declares:

“Deep Purple announces that Steve Morse will be stepping down from the band, having been their guitarist for over a quarter of a century. Steve’s personal circumstances made it impossible for him to commit to the band’s schedule throughout 2022 and beyond. A few months ago Steve openly shared with the band’s fans the sad fact that his wife Janine is battling cancer and, in his own words, ‘I just must be there with her’. […] Steve will be greatly missed by the band, crew, manager, label and all those who have had the pleasure of working with him over the years. Steve has always been extremely grateful for the support and love of Deep Purple fans around the world.”

Morse, in turn, highlighted:

“Last fall (spring in the southern hemisphere), I suddenly left the Purple songwriting session in Germany because my wife was having a real medical crisis. Almost a year later, we are learning to accept aggressive stage 4 cancer and lifelong chemotherapy treatment. We both missed being at shows, but I just couldn’t commit to long or distant tours as things can change quickly at home. I suggested getting a replacement guitarist, hoping we could see the miracle cure for cancer we’ve all heard of. As time went on, I could see where things were going after 28 years in the band. I already did my last show with Purple in Florida on the Rock Legends Cruise. I would like to thank the fans who have so strongly supported our live work and turned each show into a thunderous and emotional experience. I will miss everyone in the band and crew, but being Janine’s helper and supporter has made a real difference in many key ways. As Janine adjusts to her limitations, she’s able to do a lot of things on her own, so we’ll try to do some shorter tours with friends to hopefully get both of us out of the house! I know Simon is already sharp, but now I’m handing over the keys to the safe that holds the secret to how the intro to ‘Smoke on the Water’ was recorded by Ritchie Blackmore. I guess you have to turn the key right, because I never opened it.”

Vocalist Ian Gillan commented:

“In circumstances like these, it’s usually hard to find the right words, but not in Steve Morse’s case; I know what I mean. He came from a different background than the rest of us in Deep Purple and yet his musical genius was somehow compatible and played an important role in the new direction taken by the group when he joined and made his first album with us in 1996, and then , for over a quarter of a century, enjoying the longest tenure of any DP guitarist and contributing to the longest and most unchanging lineup, which began when Don Airey replaced Jon Lord – who retired in 2002 – to the present day. I first became aware of Steve through the Dixie Dregs, particularly the track ‘Take it off the Top’ which was the theme song for Tommy Vance’s BBC rock show and impressed me a lot. I didn’t realize at the time that one day I would be lucky enough to be on stage with Steve and enjoy his skills. He is a very kind man, full of ideas and the patience to see them developed. He said, ‘you’ll never know until you try’. We sure had fun debating this approach, but mostly with his good humor and he always did the best he could. Steve has a legacy with Deep Purple that can never be forgotten, and that smile will be missed. It would be wrong to comment on his personal circumstances, suffice it to say that he is in a bad situation right now, but dealing with it bravely and to the best of his ability; we all admire his devotion; he has been a strong family man all his life. This all came at a terrible time for everyone, including the other Deep Purple musicians. After two years off the road because of quarantines everywhere, we had to get back to what we do, which is playing live around the world and making music the way we always have, since 1968. As we get older, we realize that we are much closer to the end, and that unleashes an urgency that will not be tamed. From Steve’s point of view, I can only imagine that there’s no possible ‘cool’ way to continue with a new man, but it’s either that or call it a day, because the lack of momentum was gradually becoming something more significant; it looked terminal. The best way to describe this is to use Steve’s own words; when I sent him a love letter a few weeks ago, he replied that it was weird to be home while we were out there, but ‘reality intervenes’… and that’s what happened. I can only deposit love and respect, and positive vibes in the memories of good times together.”

Drummer Ian Paice stated:

“From the moment Steve joined us in Purple, it was obvious that he could open up new musical possibilities for us. Like most great creative musicians, he has the ability to come up with musical ideas that no one else has thought of. I think the easiest way to put it is that he’s always ‘thinking outside the box’. Many of us cannot do that! We’ve discovered that he’s also an incredibly nice man, who puts up with our lack of knowledge of US sports teams and stars and our ongoing conversation about UK ‘football’ (‘soccer’ for our US friends!) patience. But there is an important truth here: ‘family comes first’. Steve is adhering to that truth with his wife Janine’s health situation. We will miss him.”

Bassist Roger Glover said:

“In the early ’80s, on tour with Rainbow in Germany, I heard ‘Go for Baroque’ by the Dixie Dregs on the car radio. I was captivated and immediately bought the ‘Unsung Heroes’ album. So I bought Steve’s first solo album. What a guitarist. I could never have dreamed that twelve years later we would be in a band together. Deep Purple was at a pivotal point in the mid-90s and needed to catch up. Steve was an inspired choice and brought his talent and limitless imagination to us – evidenced by my favorite album ‘Purpendicular’ – allowing the band to begin an incredible journey for the next twenty-eight years… He’s a teacher, he’s inspired us, me in particular, with your energy, encouragement and wisdom, and your contribution and legacy in this band is beyond words. He will be missed, but our friendship will remain. Unfortunately, life has intervened and different challenges are upon us. Janine needs him now, and my best wishes and thoughts go out to them.”

Keyboardist Don Airey concluded:

“Thank you Steve for being such a bright light both musically and personally for me for the last (20!!) years All I can do is wish you and Janine the best for the future, in the new direction life has taken for you. I know it would take much more than that to extinguish your talent and your music, so I hope to see you on the way. Health!”

