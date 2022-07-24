Study Suggests Depression Is Not Related to Low Levels of Serotonin, the ‘Happiness Hormone’ | Health

Research published this Wednesday (20) in the journal “Molecular Psychiatry” points out that depression is not necessarily linked to low levels of serotonin, a neurotransmitter known to be one of the main hormones of happiness. This discovery may expand the range of treatments applied to the disease, as currently most are based on this logic.

The traditional approach involves the use of drugs called serotonin reuptake inhibitors, which are responsible for increasing the presence of this substance in the body. However, the study states that it is “time to recognize that the serotonergic theory of depression is not empirically grounded.”

The research published in “Molecular Psychiatry” was led by Joana Moncrieff, from the Division of Psychiatry at University College London, UK. Based on a review of the 17 main lines of research on the subject, it reveals that not all patients diagnosed with depression had low levels of this neurotransmitter.

Another aspect that corroborates this revelation was the comparison with individuals who used methods to reduce serotonin, which did not induce a depressive condition.

“The chemical imbalance theory of depression is still being advanced by professionals, and the serotonin theory in particular has formed the basis of considerable research effort in recent decades. The idea that depression is the result of a chemical imbalance also influences decisions about taking or continuing antidepressant medication and may discourage people from discontinuing treatment, potentially leading to lifelong dependence on these drugs,” the researchers say.

Comparison with headache and aspirin

Without having participated directly in the study, Christian Kieling, psychiatrist and director of the Depression in Childhood and Adolescence Program (ProDIA) at Hospital de Clínicas de Porto Alegre, says that “saying that depression is caused by a serotonin deficit is almost like saying that a headache is lack of aspirin”.

The doctor also says that within the academic environment the news does not sound like new, since there has never been a solid scientific basis to attest that the decrease in this neurotransmitter causes the disease.

Methods for studying the brain are limited, as it is not possible to perform procedures such as a biopsy, and imaging tests such as tomography and magnetic resonance imaging emerged only a few decades ago.

“What this study brings us in a valuable way is that the cause of depression is not that simple”, evaluates the psychiatrist. Being the product of a complex interaction, says the researcher, the disease needs to be approached in different ways, as there are several possible causes of its emergence.

Nonetheless, the doctor reiterates the effectiveness of these remedies, which should not be discontinued without the guidance of a professional. “At least two-thirds of patients who take it experience an improvement, which is no small feat given that depression affects 300 million people worldwide,” says Kieling.

Psychiatrist Luciane Ikeda from the Albert Sabin Hospital sees the conclusion of the study with reservations.

“What is known is that in diseases in which there is really a lack of serotonin production, there is indeed the presentation of depressive and psychotic psychiatric symptoms. The human mind is complex and its expression comes from several components. Neurons communicate through neurotransmitters and of them in the long term always causes abnormalities in the brain, given rare genetic diseases such as Hartnup, phenylketonuria and etc”, explains the doctor, who was not involved in the study.

Kieling says that when prescribing the drug, the doctor does not do it looking for possible causes of depression, such as a traumatic event or the supposed “chemical imbalance”, but because there are well-conducted clinical trials that compare results of those who took a placebo and those who took a placebo. no, proving that the remedy is evidently effective.

Thus, the path suggested by this new research indicates that non-pharmacological treatments should be considered as relevant as medicines and the medical approach should be as diverse as the possible causes of the disease.

“If depression were a deficit, it would be enough to correct it, and this simplistic thinking makes people not seek other strategies for the management of depression, such as psychotherapy. We have robust evidence showing the benefits of physical activity. We don’t understand the mechanism, but we do know that improves. Thus, we can have a vision of public health and be able to develop prevention movements, looking at it as a broader phenomenon”, concludes the psychiatrist.