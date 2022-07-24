Survival reality contestant found dead

Melanie Rauscher, a participant in the reality show ‘Largados e Pelados’ (Discovery Channel) has died at the age of 35. The information was given by the website TMZ and confirmed by a friend of the survival confinement. The American’s death has mysterious circumstances.

She was found lifeless in the guest room of a house in Prescottin the US state of Arizona, on the 17th. The house belongs to a family who called her to take care of their dogs while they travel.

According to Corey Kasunrepresentative of the Police Department of Prescottthe couple found Rauscher lying on the bed. Nearby, a few cans of compressed air — normally used to dust off computers. The objects caught the attention of detectives, but it is not yet known if the items are related to the death of the American.

So far, agents have not found a suicide note and no traces of drug use. They also did not identify clues that would point to a murder, and therefore await the coroner’s report to understand the cause of death.

the reality

Melanie Rauscher participated in ‘Largados e Pelados’ in 2013. In the program, two participants (usually a man and a woman) are left in a remote location without clothes, food, water or any other kind of supplies. In this way, they need to join efforts to survive in the midst of nature. She returned in 2015 for the spin-off: ‘Largados e Pelados – A Tribo’.

Jeremy McCaa, who was also challenged on the show, mourned the death of his friend on his Facebook page. “We had such great chemistry on the show, and she blossomed into a friendship that words cannot describe. Her laugh was unique. Her friendship was incredible. Even though we weren’t of the same blood, we were family. I could always count on her.” he wrote. “We had so many moments where we supported each other. She was my swamp wife, a best friend, a strong woman, an amazing person and I will always cherish our moments together,” she said.