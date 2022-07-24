Tarcísio confirms Marcos Pontes as a candidate for the Senate on the Bolsonarista ticket in São Paulo

The announcement was made in Bauru, in the interior of the state; information was anticipated by Jovem Pan on Friday, 22

Cleia Viana/Chamber of Deputies

Marcos Pontes is a former minister of the Jair Bolsonaro government



Former Minister of Infrastructure Tarcísio Gomes de Freitas (Republicans), pre-candidate for the government of São Paulo, confirmed, this Saturday, 23, the choice of former Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation Marcos Pontes (PL) as pre-candidate. candidate for the Senate on his ticket. The announcement was made in Bauru, in the interior of the state, where the two former assistants of President Jair Bolsonaro fulfill their agenda. The statement by Gomes de Freitas takes place a day after Jovem Pan anticipated that Pontes’ name had been chosen. “The big announcement is that Marcos Pontes will be our pre-candidate for the Senate, that is, the complete Jair Bolsonaro team”, said the former Minister of Infrastructure.

The seat in the Senate belongs to the Liberal Party (PL) because the acronym commanded by Valdemar Costa Neto ceded the vice so that the PSD would be part of the coalition – the party of Gilberto Kassab appointed the former mayor of São José dos Campos Felicio Ramuth to the post. In addition to Pontes, at least two names were quoted for the post: federal deputies Carla Zambelli and Marco Feliciano, members of the government shock troops in the Chamber of Deputies. According to an ally of Valdemar Costa Neto heard by the report, Zambelli and Feliciano are seen as important vote pullers, which can help the acronym to expand its bench of federal deputies. Members of the PL summit estimate that the federal deputy can win more than 500,000 votes.