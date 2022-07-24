Telephony giant will pay R$ 3 thousand to customer for excess calls

A telephone operator, Claro, was recently ordered to compensate a client in R$ 3 thousand. The reason for this, according to the decision, was the excess of calls and telemarketing messages for it. The plaintiff was able to prove in court that she received calls practically every day and some at inappropriate times.

The company was ordered to pay R$ 3 thousand for moral damages. In addition, Claro is also forbidden from now on to make new calls to that customer in question. The case took place in the Federal District.

too many connections

Complaints like this are common and made by thousands of Brazilians. According to the client, the calls were almost always aimed at offering products and services. The woman proved in court the excess of calls at various times of her day. The lawsuit states that she received up to 12 calls in just 24 hours.

The woman also provided evidence that the excess of calls was a problem since the year 2021. In addition to attempts to contact by phone, the operator also sent text messages with service offers.

What upset the client the most was the fact that she had asked the company to stop the excessive contacts, but even with the request, the attempts continued, so the way out she found was to seek justice.

The decision of the second instance is of the 3rd Panel of Appeal of the Special Courts of the Federal District. In addition to paying the indemnity, Claro is prevented from making new calls to the client. Protection is provided for in the Consumer Defense Code and deals with abusive practices.

During the process, operator Claro said that it was not possible to prove that the calls were, in fact, made by the company. In addition, he also said that there are no records with requests to cancel calls.

The operator did not give more details to the press, only said that it would not comment on the court decisions. Claro appealed the conviction.