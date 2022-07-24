Teotônio Vilela is a national highlight at a congress held by the SUS in Mato Grosso do Sul – Correio dos Municípios

The municipality of Teotônio Vilela was featured at the 17th Mostra Brasil Aqui tem SUS and at the 36th National Congress of Municipal Health Departments. Held between the 12th and 15th of July, in Campo Grande, Mato Grosso do Sul, the edition was attended by municipalities from all states of Brazil.

Winning in the theme “Health Care Model”, with the presentation of the project “Overcoming: Specialized Assistance in the Care of Patients with Fibromyalgia”, Teotônio Vilela was highlighted in the Northeast.

The project emerged from the number of patients with fibromyalgia symptoms who are referred for care at the Specialized Rehabilitation Center – CER in the municipality of Teotônio Vilela. The place has specialized care for these patients. The municipal health management created the “Overcoming” group, which encompasses all aspects related to Fibromyalgia in an integral way, guaranteeing total assistance with a complete, qualified health team, and in a totally new, modern and structured environment.

Once inserted in the CER, patients have hydrotherapy, with a heated and equipped pool, pilates studio, acupuncture and cupping therapy. The service also has therapeutic groups with the participation of psychologists, and individual care, social support, nursing care and consultations with medical specialties. In order to strengthen the patient-team bond, the online group also exists to exchange information.

” We carried out an internal survey in our service, based on the data we observed that more than 40% of the patients scored a decrease in the frequency of use of drugs for pain relief, as a result of the treatment. More than 60% today carry out their daily duties with more comfort, attending churches, squares, works and other places of social interaction that they did not visit before”, pointed out the coordinator of the rehabilitation center, Laryssa Mota.

The victory of the municipality of Teotônio Vilela only proves what the Vilela City Hall, through the management of the Health Department, has been doing with the city’s public health, ensuring a quality service and commitment to the population of Teotônio Vilela.

New services, projects and programs are always structured to make the health of the municipality increasingly inclusive and of quality.

Ascom Teotônio Vilela