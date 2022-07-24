The 19th victim of the operation in Complexo do Alemão was a restaurant owner

posted on 07/23/2022 06:00



(credit: Mauro Pimentel/AFP)

Death has become the main hallmark of police operations in the communities of Rio de Janeiro — and the second day of incursions into Complexo do Alemão, in the north of Rio de Janeiro, was no different. Solange Mendes, 49, was shot dead during a shootout and became the 19th victim in the third massacre in the government of Cláudio Castro (PL). She owned a restaurant in the community.

In a note, the Secretary of State for the Military Police reported that one of the bases of the Nova Brasília UPP — the second in 24 hours —, but refused to retaliate. On the first day of operations, Corporal Bruno de Paula Costa, 38, was killed inside a UPP.

But, according to community residents, Solange was hit by a state agent. “When she got here on the corner, the shots started. I look again and she’s fallen,” said a neighbor, who declined to be identified. “They (MPs) covered her face and wrapped it in their own clothes, so that no one would know who it was. One of the police officers even shouted that she was a resident. But how can she scream that she is a resident and not show who she is?” , he added.

Renê Silva dos Santos, journalist and founder of the community newspaper Voz das Comunidades, reported that Solange was hit by a police officer. “Dona Solange Mendes died around 8:30 am, during an action by the UPP Nova Brasília. According to neighbors, she was shot by a policeman who got scared when she was passing in the alley”, says the publication.

On social media, residents of Alemão denounced the actions of the police. “So far, we’re going to all parts of the favela, collecting reports from residents and thinking about how to help in some way to reduce the damage. The level of tension and despair is frightening. People are devastated. What a tough day, my God.” tweeted Raul Santiago, entrepreneur, activist and Complexo resident.





Revolt

One of the 19 victims, Letícia Marinho Sales, 50, who died on Thursday, was recognized by her daughters, who attended the Legal Medical Institute (IML) to release the body for burial. They made a point of expressing their anger at the murder of their mother.

“A policeman comes and shoots my mother like that? What did my mother do to him? Did she raise a gun to kill him? What was on that man’s head? The only thing I demand from Governor Claudio Castro is justice. Because nothing is going to bring my mother back. Nothing the state does will bring my mother back. The state was extremely negligent”, charged one of the daughters.

Letícia herself had lost her mother, just over 10 days ago, and now her daughters are experiencing the same sadness. “A piece of me was taken away. All I had in my life was my mother. She was everything. I lost my grandmother 12 days ago. We buried my grandmother, and I said: ‘I only have my mother and my father’. And now, unfortunately, they’ve taken my mother away from me,” said the daughter.

On the first day of the operation, on Thursday, according to the PM, 16 suspects were killed, in addition to Letícia Marinho de Sales, 50 (victim of a stray bullet while inside a car), and Corporal Bruno (hit in the neck).

*Intern under the supervision of Fabio Grecchi



