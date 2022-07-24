The arrival of the ‘whale’ beluga plane to Brazil is postponed again due to the storm and should take place this Sunday at 4 pm | Ceará

Abhishek Pratap 8 seconds ago News Comments Off on The arrival of the ‘whale’ beluga plane to Brazil is postponed again due to the storm and should take place this Sunday at 4 pm | Ceará 0 Views

The Airbus Beluga ST cargo plane, known as the “whale” plane, had a rescheduling and will no longer land in Fortaleza (CE) at 1 pm this Sunday (24). The new scheduled time, according to Fraport, the capital’s airport manager, is 4 pm. The new delay was due to a storm at Dakar airport, which ended up preventing the plane from taking off on time.

At first, the arrival of the air transport was scheduled for 16:10 on Saturday (23). The plane would spend the night in the capital before heading to Viracopos Airport, in Campinas (SP), taking the ACH 160 helicopter. From Campinas, the plane would return to Fortaleza again, at 7:55 pm on Monday (25), and head to Dakar , in Senegal, at 12:30 on Tuesday (26).

Fraport then announced that the plane would arrive in Fortaleza at 1 pm this Sunday. However, the company did not count on the storm that would prevent the aircraft from taking off.

  • Arrival of the ‘whale’ plane in Brazil is postponed and should take place this Sunday
  • Beluga ‘whale’ plane will land in Fortaleza on the aircraft’s 1st trip to Latin America

BelugaST plane has a maximum payload of 40 tons. — Photo: Airbus/Disclosure

The aircraft’s shape is similar to that of a Beluga whale. — Photo: AP Photo/John Bazemore

According to the Airbus website, the aircraft is 56.16 meters long, with a height of 17.25 meters and a wing span of 44.84 meters. The aircraft has a maximum payload of 40 tons, with a maximum range of 1,650 kilometers (km), depending on the amount of fuel and load.

The company indicated that the aircraft is available to freight companies as a means of transporting larger loads, having one of the largest luggage compartments among civil or military aircraft today.

BelugaST plane can be seen in Fortaleza from outside the airport. — Photo: Fraport/Disclosure

Watch Cerá news on g1 in 1 minute:

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

‘It’s like smoking 20 cigarettes a day’: the risks of e-cigarettes that have become ‘fashionable’ among young people and teenagers

André Biernath – @andre_biernath From BBC News Brazil in London July 24, 2022, 06:31 -03 …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved