‘The coup is underway’, says Janones after confirming his candidacy – Politica

Federal deputy Andr Janones (Avante) said this Saturday (7/23) that Brazil is in a process of coup against democracy. The statement was made during the national convention of the party that formalized his candidacy for the presidency of the Republic. The event took place at Minascentro and was attended by Governor Romeu Zema (Novo).

“We are in a coup process. The coup is underway. I cannot understand how it is not clear to everyone that we already live. I ate.”

Without citing the name of President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), Janones also said that the coup is not a movement that happens overnight. “You don’t sleep in a democracy and wake up in a dictatorial regime.”

The candidate for the Palácio do Planalto also highlighted that he is combative, criticizing, denouncing, fighting in the Chamber’s tribune, but everything “within the limits of democracy.”

“We are on an authoritarian escalation. There has been an important step in the attempt to discredit the polls,” he said, possibly referring to the president’s meeting with ambassadors.

Meeting with ambassadors

On Monday (7/18), Bolsonaro met with 40 ambassadors from foreign countries at the Alvorada Palace. During the meeting, he again questioned the reliability of the Brazilian electoral system and stated that his government was persecuted by ministers of the Federal Supreme Court (STF). Criticism focused on Alexandre de Moraes, Lus Roberto Barroso and Edson Fachin, current president of the Superior Electoral Court (TSE).