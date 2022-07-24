The end of the Health Plans “lobby” is near! The first step was taken…

After an arduous battle against the powerful lobby of Health Plans, a group of parliamentarians led by deputy Roberto Lucena (Rep-SP) and with the support of the president of ANS (National Supplementary Health Agency), Paulo Rebello, obtained a great victory.

From now on, four categories of health services will have unlimited coverage for all plan users. The categories benefited are: Speech-Language Pathology, Psychology, Occupational Therapy and Physiotherapy, which now have unlimited coverage.

The measure applies to all health plan users, with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization, such as cerebral palsy, Down syndrome and schizophrenia.

The decision was taken with the aim of promoting equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardizing the format of the procedures currently provided for these professional categories.

Thus, the Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverages) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists were excluded, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.

With the change approved on 07/11/22, the end of the limit of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the assistant physician.

This decision impacts between 2 and 4 million people, especially those with longer-lasting disorders such as autism, down syndrome, Parkinson’s and more complex psychological disorders.

A recent decision by the STJ caused a great uproar throughout Brazil as it established that the ANS List, which defines the treatments and procedures that must be covered by health plans, is taxing, which ended a major legal dispute that dragged on for many years, excluding millions of people from coverage.

In the arid scenario of health plan users in Brazil, whose main objective always seems to be to dodge expenses instead of providing services to their customers – who, by the way, pay the most expensive plans in the world – this news is a small balm for the families afflicted by these dramas.