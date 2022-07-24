The Last of Us: Part 1 uses PS5 to mark a new generation

Currently, it seems banal and common to see multimedia projects that bet on the concept of an anti-hero as one of the central elements of the definition of a main character, capable of creating a very specific link with the player/spectator. The good guys have long created some fatigue among audiences and gamers, which has led many companies to explore the gray, breaking with the one-dimensional concept of good vs bad. Whether in comics, video games, series or movies, it is increasingly common to see these characters who are the main ones that fascinate us, but who do not play according to the rulebook and are not restricted by an altruistic posture.

This is one of the many reasons why I find The Last of Us fascinating, one of the main projects in the video game field that helped cement the anti-hero’s status as someone we can bond with. The Naughty Dog title, which will now have a remake, was a pioneer in several aspects of this industry, especially in the treatment of narrative and characters, which makes this remake especially intriguing.

I’d say it’s not a game for anyone who played the original, if you’ve already played it and want to play it again, Sony certainly thanks you. The Last of Us: Part 1 seems to hold much more appeal for those who haven’t played the original, now going to discover this whole remarkable journey that puts a very special look at what moves the human being. It is even more intriguing for being in a post-apocalyptic framework, where there is no room for the usual cynical and hypocritical social interaction, where the test of character is taken to limits, without forgetting that we are talking about a video game, an interactive format.





I consider The Last of Us to be one of the most fascinating games ever for its themes, characters, scenes and events. This is because, I say, seen through a cynical lens and devoid of the usual passion that makes us feel proud to have video games as a hobby, its gameplay has a lot to improve and in its essence derives from Resident Evil 4. Capcom had a huge impact on action-adventure games in the next generation, from Gears of War to Uncharted and many more third-person titles. That’s especially why I consider the remake to be a valid product, intriguing and capable of doing for a new generation what the original did for previous generations of young gamers.

The graphical improvements, the use of technologies such as SSD on PlayStation 5 and PC, without forgetting the DualSense features, will certainly bring something fresh to an experience with almost 10 years, because it is the refinement of gameplay, optimization of controls, expansion and in-depth gameplay mechanics that feel really timely. Naughty Dog has had the opportunity to return to one of its most iconic titles to introduce it to a new generation, in an updated form, and that’s something only a few studios dream of. These improvements in gameplay and game experience are your point to investigate novelties, since The Last of Us narrative is a golden point in the glorious timeline of this industry and that can be seen in this project as reviewing a series or watching for the fifth time that movie you love so much.





Deep, soul-feeding cinematic experiences are still rare, and imagining them with all the visual enhancements is exciting.

After pursuing the narrative of the good bad guy over three games, with Nathan Drake from Uncharted being, for all intents and purposes, a criminal who kills countless thugs and puts his friends in constant danger because he only thinks about finding one more treasure, Naughty Dog decided to seriously explore ludonarrative dissonance in the form of The Last of Us. The game starts with a strong punch in the stomach, you would never expect to see a protagonist so human, fragile and unable to counter the events that were happening in front of you, without you being in any way prepared for it. Naughty Dog’s talent lies in transforming Joel Miller’s drama and panic into something almost palpable, which due to the graphic involvement you feel as if it were yours. I don’t even want to imagine playing the first moments of the game as a father, but it’s a dramatic and painful beginning that still lives in the memory of those who played it. In 2013, a video game achieving this effect was simply breathtaking.

After a time jump, we have Joel totally broken by a post-apocalyptic world in which what’s left of humanity is forced to live in places protected from the infected. The pain completely consumed Joel, a bitter and even petty man who does some smuggling tasks to survive. When he’s tasked with helping to safely transport a young woman who could be the key to saving humanity, Joel shows how despicable he’s become and prefers to abdicate the danger it will put him in. Thanks to Tess, Joel accepts the mission, but handing Ellie over to the organization that can help her becomes much more complicated. I could write a moment-by-moment text about The Last of Us, the characters, the dramas, the intensity and the messages explained here, but suffice it to summarize that the cult of the anti-hero is treated with incredible grace as we watch Joel’s transformation .

The protagonist shares responsibilities with Ellie, along the journey that turns out to be much longer than initially anticipated, the sad and cruel poetry of life written by Naughty Dog returns to its own. After the initial resistance caused by the trauma of loss, Joel finds a second chance at life in Ellie and as highly sensitive and provocative questions arise around the plot and characters, questions about Joel’s plan and, of course, your own begin to arise. interpretation and desire for the outcome becomes an insight into your character. I would say that this is the magic of The Last of Us, creating a kind of mirror between Joel and the player, a philosophical debate about who we truly are and how actions speak louder than words, profile our character.

It’s easy to look at The Last of Us and feel that it’s still so alive and well in our memory, such is the strength and impact of the narrative or characters.

Naughty Dog has created a narrative that, by exploring the definition of what makes us human, in a world of despair and monsters that makes it easier for us to reveal who we truly are, without the curtain of illusion that social interactivity so hypocritical makes, takes the form of a common debate between the character we control and ourselves. It was highly fascinating to play The Last of Us and constantly think about what I would do in Joel’s shoes, the transformation he registers as the narrative progresses, whether he would do the same and whether there is merit or justice in these events.

The brilliance of Naughty Dog’s work cannot be overlooked, it must be studied and praised on its merits. It is an art that deserves applause and that has marked the video game industry and that is precisely why the remake, called The Last of Us: Part 1, could achieve an unexpected effect. 10 years have passed, there is now a new wave of players who have not played the original, others meanwhile are parents of their children and will have the opportunity to face again that interactive debate about the definition of human character that defines us.

However, this will now be done with the power of a new technology, PlayStation 5, with a controller that allows you to enjoy more dynamic feedback, DualSense, with greater immersion in the moments when we face the infected. Moments when we have to bet on stealth gameplay can become even more intense with the help of Dualsense, while gameplay optimization can correct what the original left to be desired. Artificial intelligence in particular is one of the elements that needs the most improvement and where Naughty Dog can greatly increase immersion.





I’m curious about the improvements in gameplay, animations, AI and use of DualSense, but we’ll have to wait until September to see the merits of this effort.

The graphical improvements will undoubtedly help to make those moments that still live in the memory of those who played it even more human, dramatic and shocking, not because of the new lighting or clothes with more details, but because of the greater expressiveness that these characters will gain. If in 2013 the game impressed by the realism and credibility of the characters, which are used to explore the human essence when subjugated to the highest levels of cruelty, in 2022 they promise to be even better and more impressive when seen through the lens of these almost 10 years of technological advances.

Expanding the gameplay with the sequel’s mechanics, optimizing the controls and refining a remarkable experience may be seen as unnecessary, but for new players who missed it or weren’t old enough to understand its proposal, The Last of Us: Part 1 for PlayStation 5 (later for PC) could achieve the rare feat of marking a whole new generation and that’s why I can’t help but be intrigued by the proposal. Thank you for following me through this text, whether or not you are excited about the remake, but this is a project that could mark the industry again, as one of the most cherished games of all time will now be presented with pomp and circumstance to a new generation. Maybe even manage to recover lessons in empathy once again.