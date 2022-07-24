“The one being attacked is me”

The singer and rapper Filipe Ret became a topic again on the internet after a video of his show in Feira de Santana, Bahia, went viral. In the scenes it is possible to see the artist interacting with a fan who would have invaded the stage and, wishing him to leave the stage, Philip pushes him out.

The images shocked netizens, who even questioned whether Filipe appeared to be kicking the fan. After being criticized by other influencers, such as youtuber Felipe Netothe rapper used his social networks to defend himself: “I play with energy, with love and with anger. Geral gets excited and I know that some get too excited and do what they know they shouldn’t: invade the stage. I can tolerate 1 invasion with respect, I can tolerate multiple invasions. In this show there were more than 20. They almost hurt me”, started.

Filipe explained that his reaction was just self-defense and that the invasion disrespects his work: “When I’m disrespected by people, I stop the show, I say clearly that they’re getting in the way and raping me. And seconds later someone acts the same way, who is being attacked is me. And my response to that aggression turns into self defense”, he explains.

the interpreter of “I feel blessed” also clarified the comments that he would have kicked the fan in question: “My reaction to him was typical self-defense. In the end I don’t kick him, but I push him back (angry yes, who never, right?). My attitude was respect for 99% of the audience who wanted to enjoy it, because my other attitude would be to leave the stage”ends.