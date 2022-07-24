The Rock teases possible Superman actor change

THE DC Comics is in weight on the dashboard Warner Bros. at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, and one of the most cited names is that of Superman. When the question was raised about a fight between the Man of Steel and Black Adam, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took the opportunity to give an equally amusing and mysterious answer.

When the question of a fight with the hero arose, the actor was succinct and said: “Depends on who plays Superman” (via Total Film). The answer works not only because of the idea that, yes, The Rock sure can get away with a lot of people, but also because of the various rumors that Superman will have a new interpreter in theaters.

Check out the moment below:

Before the event, one of the most talked about rumors was the possibility of Henry Cavill take back the hero’s cape – something that the actor himself The Witcher was always very excited to do it. So far, nothing has been confirmed, so there is still the possibility that the Man of Steel’s return to the big screen will happen with another interpreter in the role.

Anyway, more news should be released soon. keep an eye on the Omelet to stay on top of everything about Superman’s future in cinema!

Already black adamin turn, hits theaters in October, 22with The Rock playing the iconic villain of DC Comics. During the panel, a new trailer was revealed, as well as the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller.

THE San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July and has full coverage on the website, networks and channel of Omelet.

Omelette now has a Telegram channel! Join to receive and discuss top pop culture news (t.me/omelete).

Also follow us on YouTube: on Omeleteve, with the main topics of pop culture; Hyperdrive, for the hottest news from the geek universe; and Bentô Omelete, our anime, manga and otaku culture channel.