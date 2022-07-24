Buying a car requires planning and research, and it can become a difficult mission if the consumer doesn’t know what he’s doing.

Not every Brazilian population can buy a 0km car. Despite the number of vehicles that circulate daily in cities has grown in recent years, completing the mission of having a car in the garage is still a difficulty for much of society.

Owning a car is not always related to a wish or dream. With the advancement of technology, instantaneity and the need for money to pay bills and buy food, many drivers become partners with private transport platforms such as Uber, 99 and others.

The variety of vehicles found on the streets and dealerships today was not seen 30 years ago. But prices have risen in recent years and the factors that influence this range from a fragile economy to a shortage of raw materials. To get an idea, Volkswagen had to apply collective vacations due to the low flow of supplies of parts for the assembly of cars.

Cheapest new cars in Brazil in 2022: what are the options?

Buying a car takes planning, research, checking and, of course, money. The mission of buying a vehicle can become even more complicated when the consumer does not know which model can be cheaper and where to get a good deal. Therefore, everything must be taken into account before putting a car in the garage.

For those of you who are looking for a cheap car or are just curious to know which vehicle is cheaper, below you can find 5 models that can be a good deal in 2022. Check it out!

These are the cheapest new cars in Brazil in 2022

Check the table below.

Model Price Fiat Mobi BRL 62,900 to BRL 65,690 Renault Kwid BRL 62,790 to BRL 142,990 (value referring to the electric version) Hyundai HB20 BRL 71,690 to BRL 105,690 Fiat Argo BRL 73,690 to BRL 83,790 Volkswagen Gol BRL 74,150

