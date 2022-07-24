Thieves return watch after realizing it was fake; see the video

“They brought it back saying ‘Sorry, sorry’, perhaps as an attempt to get him not to report it,” said Antonio Visconti.
The watch, if real, would have been a top prize for thieves. “They thought it was worth 300,000 euros,” said Francesco Emilio Borrelli, a councilor for the Campania region for the Europa Verde party, which campaigns against crime in Naples.
Borrelli said the square has been a hub of criminal activity for some time. “In 2019 there was a ‘stesa’ [técnica de intimidação da máfia] with children shooting to the sky. Another time, in 2018, there were delinquents circling the crowd, armed, to shoot another criminal. We had video of people running away in the middle of the square.
“A few weeks ago I shared a video of someone filming a Tiktok swimming in the fountain. In the evening, [a praça] becomes illegal parking.
“I have been reporting problems in that square for some time, but there is no surveillance. It is a few meters from the city hall, the superintendence [histórica] and the army headquarters, and one of the squares most frequented by tourists. the least safe areas of the city, and it must be one of the safest.”
“They do not care. They’re using a pistol at 13, 14 – the guy who did it knew how to use it, he even aimed it at the Swiss tourist’s head.
“They take the watches to be resold immediately, but [as pessoas para quem os levam] are good and immediately realized it was not genuine.
“So, knowing the law, they sent another boy to return it. Because they know that the bars there have closed circuit TV, and they know that the footage was recorded.
“And under the law, bringing the watch back means a much lighter punishment. Because they committed the theft, but they brought back the property.”