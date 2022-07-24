Three people die in bus accident in Caririaçu

Three people died in an accident involving a school bus that carried soccer players from the city of Aurora (Cariri Cearense), on the afternoon of this Saturday, 23rd. The vehicle went down a ravine, eventually overturning, on Rodovia Padre Cícero, in the municipality of Caririaçu, also in Cariri Cearense.

In all, about 17 people were on the bus, according to the Secretariat of Public Security and Social Defense (SSPDS). The Fire Department, first responders from the Mobile Emergency Care Service (Samu) and military police were called to the scene to attend to the injured.

An aircraft from the Integrated Air Operations Coordination (Ciopaer) was also called to help.

Video made by Ciopaer shows the place where the accident occurred:

The bus descended about 100 meters on the bank. According to Colonel Agnaldo Viana, from the Fire Department, who was at the scene of the accident, “possibly” the driver lost control of the vehicle due to mechanical failures, but only the Expertise can determine what, in fact, caused the accident.

“You can see that the place is very bumpy, with many winding curves, unfortunately, the fatality happened”, said the officer in an interview with Cariri News Portal.

In a note, the SSPDS reported that the Municipal Police Station of Caririaçu is investigating the case. The Forensic Expert of the State of Ceará (Pefoce) was at the scene doing surveys.

Updated at 18:22

