TikToker shows why you should avoid hand dryers

You’ve probably already used one of those automatic hand dryers found in malls, supermarkets and airports. But know that they can make your hands even dirtier and more contaminated than they were before.

Despite the noble purpose of saving paper, thus contributing to the environment, these dryers represent a real health hazard. Recently a video posted by the PhoneSoap profile (specialized in science) went viral on TikTok after showing what happens when you use hand dryers.

The video in question shows tiktoker testing hand dryers in different places and from different brands. In one of the tests, it shows an individual making circular movements, from top to bottom, after having dry hands. In another test, the samples were removed through the passage of air, that is, no movement was made.

What were the test results?

For three days, the bacterial cultures were kept in an observation environment. There was a greater proliferation of bacteria in the samples that were collected by the air jet. In those that were collected only by circular movements, bacteria were not visualized with the naked eye.

According to infectious disease specialist Ana Helena Germoglio, this type of dryer spreads bacteria on hands and in the environment, representing much worse proliferation levels than paper towels.

In other research published in the journal Live Science, highlights that hot air hand dryers help to spread potentially dangerous bacteria. In addition, microbes accumulate inside the dryers that help bacteria to spread through the air.

According to one of the scientists responsible for the research, the bacteria present in the bathroom environments originate from the feces that are thrown into the air when the toilets are flushed, especially in toilets without a lid.