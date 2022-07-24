Top 3 Nuts You Should Eat to Reduce Inflammation

Everything you put into your body can have a direct impact on your health, especially when it comes to inflammation. Keeping inflammation levels low is important to prevent the development of chronic diseases such as cardiovascular disease, dementia, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, among others. Even the smallest changes to your diet can have a big impact on your health.

Did you know that consuming oilseeds reduces inflammation in the body? Check out what they are below.

Best Nuts to Reduce Inflammation

When we compare oilseeds with each other, almonds are certainly the richest in fiber, with about 3 grams per serving. This way, getting enough fiber during the day not only helps with weight management and lowering cholesterol, but also helps to reduce inflammation.

They also provide flavonoids (with an antioxidant effect), which are bioactive compounds that improve arterial health and reduce inflammation. Plus, they contain other important nutrients for heart health, including arginine, copper, magnesium, calcium, and potassium.

Of all the nuts you can choose from, walnuts are one of the best options for reducing inflammation. This is because they contain high concentrations of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), an omega-3 fatty acid known to have potent anti-inflammatory properties.

In addition, research published in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology concluded that eating walnuts on a daily basis may decrease the concentration of several inflammatory biomarkers and suggest a lower risk of cardiovascular disease.

Nut consumption is associated with a decrease in C-reactive protein, which is produced in the liver, enters the bloodstream and increases when the body is inflamed. Therefore, in the case of peanuts, they are associated with a lower specificity of the tumor necrosis factor 2 receptor, which promotes the inflammatory activity of cells.

Peanuts are also rich in arginine, an amino acid that helps build muscle. According to biomedical engineers at Duke University, building muscle can help counteract the harmful effects of long-term chronic inflammation.