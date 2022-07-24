TV Globo reporter is ‘run over’ live during ‘É de Casa’ | TV

Reporter life is not always easy. Even more so during the typical live entrances, when anything can happen. O TV Globo journalist André Curvello led a report straight from Flamengo beach, in Rio de Janeiro, this Saturday morning (23), and was involved in an “accident” while doing an interview for the morning interview “É de Casa”.

The program run by Maria Beltrão, Rita Batista, Thiago Oliveira and Talitha Morette the rise in healthier foods was echoed and he made a live appearance in the capital of Rio de Janeiro to talk about “other ways” to stay in good shape. Curvello, then, was called to speak with a group of people who were practicing a circuit of physical activities in a green area of ​​Praia do Flamengo.

“The people here are setting an example. If it’s expensive, and it’s really expensive, people are sweating twice as much, people are taking it seriously here”. After interviewing some people who exercise, Curvello approached Alessandra, who was jumping rope. “Not to Alessandra, I want to see her talk and jump rope”, joked the Globo journalist.

When approaching the interviewee, however, André Curvello ended up getting in the middle of one of the circuit exercises, disturbing another woman who was in the place, he ended up “run over” by her. “Sorry. I’m getting in the way, I’m in the middle of the business”, laughed the journalist. Undaunted, Curvello continued the interview and even did some live exercises.

“I’m going to let the people work out seriously here, because just looking at it made me tired”, concluded the reporter. Curvello’s participation, however, divided the audience. “Cool report with André, without pushing the bar”, said an internet user. “What a boring thing this #EDeCasa has become. A lot of rural reporting ready… Beaten things about the vegetable garden. Inserts of dumb reporters doing gymnastics…”, criticized another.