TV series based on Anne Rice’s book gets first trailer

The Vampire Chronicles Classic Coming in October on AMC

Interview with the Vampirea new TV series from AMC based on the classic work of Anne Ricehad its first trailer released during the San Diego Comic-Con 2022.

The series, which has been in development for a few years, features a modernized version of the 1976 novel, focusing on the dynamic between Louis de Pointe du Lac and the vampire Lestat. Check out the first trailer for Interview with the Vampire below:

Anne Rice’s original work, which serves as the starting point for the Vampire Chroniclesis one of the biggest references of the vampire subgenre to date, and has already won a film adaptation in 1994, starring Brad Pitt and Tom Cruisewith a script by the author herself.

the debut of Interview with the Vampire is marked in october 2 in the United States, with no expected arrival in Brazil so far.

San Diego Comic-Con takes place between the 21st and 24th of July.

