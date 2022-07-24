Two Corinthians leaders stay in São Paulo to finalize the purchase of Fausto Vera | Corinthians

Only one of the three main directors of Corinthians traveled to Belo Horizonte, where Timão will face Atlético-MG on Sunday, at 6 pm, for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship.

The club’s football director, Roberto de Andrade accompanies the Corinthians delegation in the match. On the other hand, President Duílio Monteiro Alves and football manager Alessandro Nunes stayed in São Paulo, where they will use Sunday to resolve issues still pending in the Fausto Vera matter.

The 22-year-old midfielder is already hired by Timão, but the day will be used to resolve “operational issues”, according to a person linked to the directors. There is a rush at Corinthians for the regularization of the player.

In order to be able to play in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, against Atlético-GO, and also in the semi and final if Timão advances, the Argentine midfielder must be registered for the competition by Tuesday the 26th.

1 of 3 Roberto de Andrade on the arrival of Corinthians to BH — Photo: Marcelo Braga Roberto de Andrade at the arrival of Corinthians to BH — Photo: Marcelo Braga

There is already an agreement between Corinthians and Argentinos Juniors for the transfer of Vera, but there are still steps to be completed, such as writing contracts, carrying out medical exams and payment.

The club has not yet confirmed the date on which Fausto Vera will perform at CT Joaquim Grava.

+ Check out those related to Galo vs Timão

The first match of the quarterfinals between Corinthians and Atlético-GO takes place on Wednesday, at 21:30, at Antônio Accioly stadium. The return is scheduled for the 17th, at Neo Química Arena.

+ Learn more about Fausto Vera and his playstyle

2 of 3 Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images Fausto Vera in action for Argentinos Juniors — Photo: Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images

At Liberatorsit is possible to replace three players until the 30th. Defender Balbuena and forward Yuri Alberto will occupy two spots. Fausto Vera will also join the list. Mantuan, Luan and João Victor will emerge from it.

already the Brazilian allows player exchanges until the 26th of August, from an initial list of 50 athletes that needs to be registered until the 5th of the same month.

Fausto Vera is 22 years old and has spent time with youth teams. Corinthians will buy 70% of the steering wheel’s economic rights, while the remaining part will be with the Argentine club and with the athlete himself.

The transaction values ​​are still kept confidential. Behind the scenes at Timão, there is talk of 5 million dollars (about R$ 22 million at the current price), in installments, a value not confirmed by the board.

After carrying out exams and signing a contract, the alvinegro reinforcement will arrive to compete for position with Maycon, Du Queiroz, Cantillo, Xavier and Roni. From next year, Paulinho will also be available again, after a serious knee injury.

Vera will be Corinthians’ 10th signing for the season. Before him, Paulinho, Bruno Melo, Robson Bambu, Ivan, Júnior Moraes, Maycon, Rafael Ramos, Yuri Alberto and Balbuena arrived.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

3 of 3 — Photo: Reproduction — Photo: Reproduction

Click here, download the app and have Timão in the palm of your hand!