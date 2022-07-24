UFMG shows the score needed for Vasco to get access

The first half of Série B do Brasileiro for Vasco was positive for the club to reach the club’s main objective — to return to Série A. The Maltino cross is in second place, with 35 points, and has a 73.3% chance to go up, according to calculations by the Department of Mathematics at the Federal University of Minas Gerais (UFMG).

The numbers indicate that if the Carioca team wins nine of the 19 matches of the return, that is, add 27 points, the probability of Vasco not returning to the first division is less than 1%. If, by chance, the team manages to win 11 games and reach 68, mathematically it is guaranteed to be in the elite.

On the other hand, the title became a more complicated task, since the Cariocas would have to take seven points from the leader, Cruzeiro. However, the probability of Vasco winning the trophy is still 9.7%. Coach Maurício Souza’s team – which will have Figueiredo back today, but will not have Anderson, suspended – would need 13 wins in the return to have a 99% chance of being champion, and 16 wins to be unreachable in the lead.

To continue following the path towards Serie A, Vasco faces today, for the 20th round, the lantern Vila Nova, at 16:30, at the Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiânia, and has the return of Figueiredo, scorer of two goals for the team in the competition. The team from Rio has not known what it’s like to win for two matches and wants to resume the course of victories against Vila. Who did not travel with the squad was defender Anderson Conceição, suspended for the third yellow card. Danilo Boza will be the substitute.