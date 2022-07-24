Under strong emotion, family members say goodbye to dead woman in Complexo do Alemão | Rio de Janeiro

Friends and family bury the body of Letícia Sales, 50, at São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, in CajuRenato Moura/Voice of Communities
The victim’s sister-in-law, Lucilene Mendes, said there was no confrontation and that military police fired shots at the car the woman was in. “Not everyone who has a car on the hill is a drug dealer. The boy who was in the car with her said he rolled down the car window and they started shooting at her”, she reported.
According to Letícia’s daughter, Jennifer Sales, the mother would have gone to the Complex, where the daughters lived, to help organize a party at the church they attended. “The feeling at this moment for me is just pain, anger and injustice. For what they did to my mother. A 50-year-old woman being cowardly shot, posing no danger to anyone. She didn’t do anything. She was at the door of her house. “, commented.
Family of PM killed in operation also calls for justice
Like Letícia’s family, Bruno’s brothers asked for explanations. “Who is to blame for my brother’s death? His own? My brother is an exemplary man, father and son, he died in combat. He died because we have no investment in public policies. Who am I going to talk to now. Who killed my brother ?” he asked.