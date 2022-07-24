Under strong emotion, family members say goodbye to dead woman in Complexo do Alemão | Rio de Janeiro



Friends and family bury the body of Letícia Sales, 50, at São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, in Caju – Renato Moura/Voz das Comunidades

Published 07/23/2022 14:56 | Updated 07/23/2022 14:57

Rio – Relatives and friends said goodbye, with strong emotion, this Saturday (23), to Letícia Marinho Sales, 50, who died during the operation at Complexo do Alemão, in the North Zone of Rio, held on Thursday (21). She was buried at 11:30 am at São Francisco Xavier Cemetery, in Caju, also in the North Zone. Saddened by the brutal loss of the woman, who was shot in the chest as she left the community, relatives asked for explanations about the action of the Military Police in the locality. Letícia leaves three children and three grandchildren.

The victim’s sister-in-law, Lucilene Mendes, said there was no confrontation and that military police fired shots at the car the woman was in. “Not everyone who has a car on the hill is a drug dealer. The boy who was in the car with her said he rolled down the car window and they started shooting at her”, she reported.

According to Letícia’s daughter, Jennifer Sales, the mother would have gone to the Complex, where the daughters lived, to help organize a party at the church they attended. “The feeling at this moment for me is just pain, anger and injustice. For what they did to my mother. A 50-year-old woman being cowardly shot, posing no danger to anyone. She didn’t do anything. She was at the door of her house. “, commented.

Family of PM killed in operation also calls for justice

Also on Saturday morning (23), family members of the Military Police corporal, Bruno de Paula Costa, 38, asked for justice for the death of the soldier, who was shot in the neck during an attack on the Nova Brasília UPP, in Complexo do Alemão, in the Zona North of Rio, on the 21st. His body was buried in the Jardim da Saúde cemetery, in Sulacap, in the West Zone. About 300 people, among them friends of the corporation and the Brazilian Army, where Bruno was a paratrooper, said goodbye to their colleague in uniform. The PM leaves two autistic children, aged 8 and 10.

Like Letícia’s family, Bruno’s brothers asked for explanations. “Who is to blame for my brother’s death? His own? My brother is an exemplary man, father and son, he died in combat. He died because we have no investment in public policies. Who am I going to talk to now. Who killed my brother ?” he asked.