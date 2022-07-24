US Congressional Hearings Point to Donald Trump Trying to Force Victory

The revelations of the commission investigating the capitol invasioncombined with the sequence of events in the government of Donald Trumpnow allow you to see more clearly the ex-president’s motivations and the reach of his campaign to reverse the result of the 2020 election.

Early in his term, Trump created the “Presidential Advisory Commission on Electoral Integrity”, based on his never-proven claims that “millions” of voters voted illegally in 2016.

He won the Electoral College and lost the popular vote. This raised questions about the moral force of his mandate. THE pandemic introduced the risk of Trump not being reelected, and he went on to make explicit his intention not to accept eventual defeat in 2020.

Continues after advertising

Continues after advertising

An image of former US President Donald Trump appears on a screen during a public hearing by the US House Committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the US Capitol. Photograph: Evelyn Hockstein/Reuters

In June 2020, when protests over the murder of George Floyd had evolved into anti-Trump demonstrations, the president had himself photographed alongside the Joint Chiefs of Staff of the Armed Forces, Mark Milley, as police dispersed the crowd. Milley recorded a video apologizing: “I shouldn’t be there.” Several generals have condemned Trump’s attempt to politicize the military.

In September 2020, Trump hastily named Amy Coney Barrett for the vacancy in Supreme Court opened with the death of the judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg, declaring that it would be necessary to prevent the election from being “stolen”. Even so, Trump’s actions to review the election results were unanimously rejected by the Court.

At a meeting at the White House on December 18, 2020, Trump advisers drafted executive orders ordering the Department of Defense or Homeland Security to confiscate ballot boxes. Advisors present at the meeting considered the idea insane. It was after this meeting that Trump called on his followers to meet in Washington on January 6. At 1:42 a.m. on the 19th, Trump tweeted: “Be there. It’s going to be an animal.”

On December 29, Trump unsuccessfully lobbied Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find 11,780 votes” to crown him the winner. Between December 30 and January 1, Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, sent emails to Jeffrey Rosen, deputy attorney general, urging him to file a lawsuit in the Supreme Court to demand new elections in six months. States. Attorney General William Barr resigned in order not to comply with the orders.

In the speech leading up to the invasion, Trump pressured the vice president Mike Pence to prevent the certification of the victory of Joe Biden. Pence disobeyed. Trump directed his followers to march to the Capitol, and said he would be there. But his security guards refused to take him. All this indicates that Trump intended to forcibly change the outcome of the election. But he found no support from any institution.