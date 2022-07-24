US detects two cases of monkeypox in children for the first time

Both have symptoms but are in good health, isolated and receiving appropriate treatment.

Cynthia S. Goldsmith / Centers for Disease Control and Prevention / AFP

Monkey pox virus seen through microscope



The Center for Disease Control in United States (CDC) reported this Friday, the 22nd, that two cases of monkey pox in children. In a statement, the agency indicated that one of the infected children is under two years of age and a resident of California, while the other was in the US but does not reside in the country. Health officials detailed that both cases are related and that children are more likely to have been infected at home through transmission from a family member. Both have symptoms but are in good health and receiving treatment.

Monkeypox does not spread easily between humans. Infection occurs through close contact with infected skin, body fluids, or respiratory droplets from an infected person with whom you have sex. It is a different virus from the already known smallpox and it is being transmitted outside its usual endemic area, which is Central and West Africa, which is why it is necessary to exercise strict epidemiological control over it in order to prevent its further spread.

A person is considered contagious from the beginning of the first lesions of the oral mucosa and continues to be considered contagious until the lesions heal and a new layer of skin forms on top. For this reason, infected people must remain isolated until all skin lesions have healed and, above all, avoid close contact with immunosuppressed people. The incubation period can vary from 5 to 21 days, and the Clinical picture usually starts with a combination of symptoms such as fever, headache, muscle aches, characteristic skin lesions and swollen glands. Regarding its severity, epidemiologists point out that the cases of the current outbreak are milder than those described in West Africa and that they are hardly generating hospital admissions.

*With information from EFE