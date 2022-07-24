Used cars valued more than 20%, check out the models that most rose in price in 12 months

The used car market is booming and there are those who are able to sell their vehicle today with an appreciation that exceeds 20% in the class of the best known to the public. But is it worth selling the used vehicle now? Experts assess that it may not be a good time to buy, but it is, yes, a great time to sell. At the request of EXTRA, Ricardo Fischer, from G-Factor Consultingcarried out a survey of the 45 cars with a market value of up to R$ 100 thousand — considering the prices of the 0km models — that had higher valuations or lower losses.

One Chevrolet Onix Plus, for example, which in 2021 was purchased for R$ 73,255, today it can be sold for 89,485, with one year of use, a variation of 22.2%. A Fiat Pulse 0km, which last year was purchased for R$83,691, can be sold for R$89,907 today, that is, a gain of 7.4%.

Even in cases where the driver is unable to sell the car above the price he paid, the loss is small, which indicates a good deal.

THE reduced demand for 0km cars today is justified by limited production due to lack of parts and restricted supply. For this reason, used car owners noticed the appreciation of their vehicles above what happened in previous years. According to Fischer, however, the movement should stabilize. A survey based on the Fipe table, which is used to mark vehicle prices, shows that there has already been a lock in the last month:

— Even with different behaviors, according to the segment, all showed slowdown. Automobiles and utilities, which suffered the most from the “chip crisis” and low production, were the first to start the slowdown.

A segment that emerged in the period of the pandemic and did not stop growing was that of motorcycles:

— The motorcycle market is heating up and hitting sales records. It took a little longer to slow down and practically did not reduce prices.

He also says that the slowdown in the last month is more associated with used vehicles than with new ones. That is, the supply of 0km remains low, but demand has fallen, balancing the market.

— Income did not keep up with inflation, especially automotive, and Selic (basic interest rate) suffered successive hikes in order to contain inflation, increasing interest on financing. I see the market reaching the break-even point, and I think that prices will remain stable in the coming months and then return to follow inflation.

Luiz Carlos Rocha Paes Júnior, from Alemão Veículos: Fipe table began to give way two months ago Photo: Arquivo

table is stabilizing

Luiz Carlos Rocha Paes Júnior, known as Júnior, 27 years old, from German Vehicles, in Guapimirim, in the Metropolitan Region of Rio, has the same vision as the executive of G-Factor. He also assesses that, despite the increase in the last two years, the Fipe table should now fall.

— The table went up about 20% in this period. There is no way to give an exact percentage, because it varies from car to car, but it has been changing — evaluates Júnior.

In the store, the most sought after vehicles are Strada, Gol, HB20, Onix and Jeep Compass.

— The average value will vary according to the year and model of the car. A working Strada 2020, for example, is in the range of BRL 66 thousand. The 2017 HB20 Comfort is around R$51,000. Of course it also depends on the condition and mileage of the car — he explains.

About the moment to sell the used vehicle to take advantage of the high prices, Júnior gives the tip:

— Depends on the owner’s need. If you’re going to sell to get the money (and invest in something else), it’s really worth it. But if you are going to exchange for another car, no.

Cristiano Gonçalves, from the Rapid Car store, in Madureira, in the North Zone, considers that, despite the appreciation of used vehicles, there was a widespread price rise in the market, which means that the profit obtained from the trade can culminate in what is called a “downgrade” at the time of the exchange. That is, when a vehicle is resold to purchase a newer one, but of a lower category.

— The consumer needs to be aware of the purpose that will give the possible profit received on the resale of his vehicle, as the upward trend in prices can erode his financial return — he guides.

gradual recovery

A report by the National Federation of Motor Vehicle Dealers Associations (phenauto) points to a gradual recovery in the used and used vehicle segment, with an average daily sales increase of 2.5% in June. Regarding the result of sales in May, the sector registered a slightly lower variation of 2.2%, driven mainly by the motorcycle (-6.4%) and heavy commercial (-1.7%) segments.

— As already predicted, these results with occasional variations they can still happen, for more or less, until the end of the year — evaluates Enilson Sales, president of the entity.

— But, apparently, we continue to expect a balance, as we see a slight improvement in the “state” of attention of consumers in relation to the economy — concluded Sales.

The recovery is not better due to the rise in the basic interest rate (Selic), which last June went from 12.75% to 13.25% per year and impacts funding. For 0km cars, the rate has already reached an average of 26.5% per year, according to the Central Bank (BC), with less impact on the used vehicle market.

— Financing represents about 70% of sales in the used car segment, which is why the interest rate plays a prominent role in 2022 — points out Sales, president of Fenauto.

How to make a good purchase

1. Check paint wear

The first thing to do when looking at a used car is its paint job. Checking these details before buying a new one can even reduce the negotiated value.

2. Attention to the conservation of seats and linings

Another item to look out for in a used car is its interior, more specifically its seats and upholstery. First, check the upholstery for stains or wear. Then, also look at the ceiling lining and the panel plastics and confirm that they are in good condition.

3. Observe noises

One more detail to watch out for in a used car is the presence of noises that, in some cases, can mean that a part is not working as it should and, thus, put your safety at risk. The best, in these cases, is to take a test drive.

4. Smell

Odors, such as the smell of burning tires, are also a warning and can put your trading at risk, so be sure to take a test drive to make sure everything is in its most perfect condition.

5. Identify custom parts

See if the accessories implemented in the car can be removed before the negotiation is concluded and find out what the original equipment is.

6. Provenance of the used car

If the car has a problem, insurers may refuse protection for your vehicle. Therefore, when buying a used car, it is always good to know who you are buying from and where the car has been.

7. Check the engine

Recognizing its condition is the key to understanding if you are getting a good deal by purchasing a used vehicle, because the engine is the heart of the car and, if you already find a defect in it, it may be time to rethink.

8. Analyze the clutch and brake

The engine and transmission set must be in full working order so that you can use the car with tranquility and safety, so whenever you are evaluating a used vehicle to buy, check the clutch and brake adjustment.

What to look out for when selling a new car

1. Prepare your used car for sale

Wash and wax your car well, keep it as shiny as possible, fix any scratches, check the tires and change them, if necessary, change the oil.

2. Basic items

Check most basic items that call attention when they don’t work, such as headlights, turn signals, interior lights, windshields, annoying noises, among others.

3. Cleaning

Vacuum the interior of the vehicle, keep it clean and, preferably, with a pleasant odor and keep the mechanical part 100%, doing a review before advertising.

4. Advertise the car sale

After preparing your car and getting it ready to sell, it’s time to advertise it and the best option to sell your used car is to advertise on the internet.

5. Images

Take lots of pictures: front, sides, back and some details. Photograph everything you think is necessary to show the good condition of the vehicle. Cover the plate with paper or a specific plate cover, but never use your hand for this.

6. Enter vehicle mileage

Never omit the mileage, as it may appear that the car has already been run a lot. Another important tip to find the best price for your used car is to consult the Fipe table.

7. Inform about the documentation

In addition to car details, it is very important that you put all the information on the vehicle’s documentation. Inform in the ad if there are any fines, if taxes are paid up to date and if the inspection was carried out.

8. Always book with the interested party in a public place

For your safety, make an appointment with the buyer in a public place to have them check the vehicle closely.