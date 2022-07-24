Varini comments on ‘outbreak’ in the Cruzeiro squad: ‘We didn’t know who was going to play’

photo: Staff Images/Cruise Martin Varini replaced Pezzolano on the sidelines in Cruzeiro’s 1-0 victory over Bahia Cruzeiro had to overcome not only rivals, but internal adversities to beat Bahia 1-0, this Saturday (23), in Mineiro, for the 20th round of Serie B of the Brazilian Championship.

After the match, the technical assistant Martn Varini – who replaced the suspended Pezzolano on the edge of the field – commented on the “outbreak” of gastrointestinal disorders suffered by the squad after the 1-1 draw with CSA, last Wednesday (20) .

“It was very difficult. This morning we didn’t know who would play, that’s the reality. Players who had been in the starting lineup could not play or be on the bench. Others, who we knew were tired, needed to play,” he said.

“Today they showed the heart that this team has. They showed the heart that the workgroup, commission, players, board, everyone who is connected to Cruzeiro has. Everyone has this head, because we know that our responsibility is very big” , added Varini.

For the match against Bahia, due to the gastrointestinal disorder, Cruzeiro could not count on defender Oliveira and midfielder Fernando Canesin. In addition, other players, such as goalkeeper Rafael Cabral, who became the hero of the match, played a part in the sacrifice.

The victory made Cruzeiro increase their advantage in the leadership of Serie B even more. The celestial team now has 45 points – nine more than vice-leader Grmio and 16 more than Londrina, 5th place, first outside the G4.

After several weeks of consecutive games, Cruzeiro has free days for rest and training at Toca II. Raposa’s next match is scheduled for Saturday (30), against Brusque, at the Augusto Bauer stadium, in Santa Catarina.