Various needles and live virus: what monkeypox vaccines look like – 7/24/2022

After the WHO (World Health Organization) decreed that monkeypox is a global emergency, this Saturday (23), the Ministry of Health said that Brazil is prepared to face the disease – which has almost 700 cases registered in the country – and already articulates the purchase of vaccines to immunize the population.

In his column in VivaBem, the infectious disease specialist and coordinator of the Clinical Research Center of the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP (University of São Paulo) Rico Vasconcelos explained that two vaccines developed to fight smallpox – a disease considered eradicated by the WHO in 1980—have been shown to be able to induce the production of antibodies that protect against monkeypox and are already being used in some countries. Here’s how these vaccines work.

ACAM2000

Produced by Sanofi and already approved in the US for the prevention of smallpox in monkeys, it is a modern version of the vaccine that was applied in the 1970s and helped to eradicate smallpox in humans.

Technology It contains a live virus called vaccinia, which according to Rico Vasconcelos is of the same genus as smallpox (which causes smallpox in humans) and monkeypox (which causes smallpox in monkeys). Once applied to a person, vaccinia replicates in the body without causing disease, but inducing the production of a protective immune response against all three viruses.

Single dose and multiple needles The vaccine is given only once and does not use the “conventional” syringe that we are used to seeing. “ACAM2000 is administered using a device with multiple needles that pierce the skin of the arm several times to inoculate the virus”, explained Vasconcelos.

But don’t be afraid of the needles, they are tiny. The application is similar to the BCG vaccine (against tuberculosis), which all babies in Brazil receive at birth and leaves that characteristic scar on the arm for life.

time for protection Four weeks after application.

Adverse reactions According to the CDC (US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention), the application can cause common effects of any vaccine, such as pain, swelling and redness at the injection site, skin irritation and fever. There may also be swelling of the lymph nodes — organs present in various regions of the body, such as the neck, armpits and groin.

Contraindications As it is a live virus vaccine, ACAM2000 is not indicated for immunosuppressed individuals (with congenital diseases, who underwent transplantation or undergoing cancer treatment, for example), as there is a risk of causing more serious clinical conditions.

The CDC does not recommend that the immunizer be used in pregnant women, infants under 1 year of age, and people with heart disease, eye disease treated with topical steroids, congenital or acquired immunodeficiency disorders, including those taking immunosuppressive medications, people living with HIV ( regardless of immune status) and with a history of atopic dermatitis or eczema.

Jyneos

Also known as Imvamune or Imvanex, it is produced by the Danish pharmaceutical company Bavarian Nordic. The vaccine is already being applied in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Germany to contain the current outbreak of monkeypox.

Technology THE Jynneos contains the same vaccinia virus used in ACAM2000, but it is weakened in the laboratory to be unable to cause serious disease, even in immunosuppressed people. Therefore, in the US, the CDC authorizes the use of the vaccine in people age 18 and older with certain immune deficiencies or conditions, such as HIV and atopic dermatitis.

Two doses and common syringe The vaccine is administered subcutaneously — the “usual” method, with a single-needle syringe — and requires two doses, the second four weeks after the first.

time for protection Two weeks after application of the second dose.

Adverse reactions There may be effects common to any vaccination, such as pain, swelling and redness at the injection site.

Contraindications: According to the CDC, people with a severe allergy to egg protein or any component of the vaccine (gentamicin, ciprofloxacin) should not receive the Jyneos. The US agency says there is no research data on the use of the immunizer in people who are pregnant or breastfeeding, but animal studies show no evidence of reproductive harm. Therefore, the vaccine is not contraindicated for pregnant and lactating women.

Who should take?

The WHO still does not recommend mass vaccination of the population against monkeypox — because there are not enough doses.

In the US, infectious disease specialist Rico Vasconcelos says that vaccination is recommended for health professionals who may come into contact with the virus when attending patients or in the laboratory and for gay and bisexual men who live where there is greater circulation of the virus and who have criteria for greater vulnerability to STIs (sexually transmitted infections), such as a greater number of sexual partners and a history of STIs.

“These vaccines, in general, are applied before an infection, to protect the person from the virus. But they can also be used as Post-Exposure Prophylaxis to protect people who have had close contact with a person diagnosed with the disease”, explained Vasconcelos in your column.