Victim’s family in Rio is searched before wake – 07/23/2022 – Daily life

The family of Letícia Marinho Sales, 50, one of the victims of the police operation in Complexo do Alemão, in Rio, was searched by military police on her way to the wake this Saturday morning (23). The ceremony took place at the São Francisco Xavier Cemetery (Caju), in the port area of ​​Rio.

According to the Military Police, 17 people died during the confrontation on Thursday (21).

Vigilante Neílson Fonseca, 33, Letícia’s nephew, reports that the bus in which the family was on the way to the funeral was stopped by the police on Avenida Braz de Pina. Sought by the report, the corporation confirmed the approach. In a statement, the PM states that he stopped the vehicle after police heard swearing.

“Military police officers from the Parque Proletário UPP were on patrol along Avenida Braz de Pina when they passed a bus and heard disrespectful words being said by passengers and directed at them. The police team stopped the bus to approach. apologized for what happened. The bus was then released to continue on its way”, says the PM’s press office, in a note.

According to Fonseca, bags and documents were searched during the action.

“I’m here to fight for justice, I want to know who the real criminals are. I want to know about Colonel Blaz [tenente-coronel Ivan Blaz, porta-voz da Polícia Militar do Rio de Janeiro] and the governor Cláudio Castro what will be done. My aunt was killed by police, being the daughter of a military policeman and no one came to us, we have no assistance”, he said, moved, in front of the chapel where Letícia was laid to rest.

The nephew also questioned the conduct of the police during the operation. “It’s no use having a contest for 2,000 police officers so that they can humiliate and despise the lives of good people. We pay taxes, water and other things. It’s no use wanting to be a policeman, they are no more than anyone else. I’m tired. When it ends, I wait for an answer, look for me.”

Family members also carried banners asking for justice and peace for favela residents.

Dejected, student Marcus Vinicius Sales, 22, Letícia’s son, also mourned his mother’s death. “I used to live with my mother and I don’t have the right words to define who she was. I woke up to a different good morning, but it’s important to know that she was saved, she lives in Christ and in Jesus”, said the young man, very emotional. .

Letícia was killed on Thursday morning (21), shot while driving with family members on Itararé Avenue, in Bonsucesso. The road is one of the main accesses to the favelas of Complexo do Alemão.

The body was initially taken to the UPA (Emergency Care Unit) Zilda Arns and later sent to the IML (Legal Medical Institute) Afrânio Peixoto.

According to reports from family members, Letícia was returning home, in the Recreio neighborhood, after spending the night in Vila Cruzeiro, at a friend’s house.

In a note, Governor Cláudio Castro lamented Letícia’s death. The state government said the circumstances of the death are being investigated by the Civil Police. Seavit (Secretariat of Victim Assistance) also reported that it is providing support to family members.