Vila Nova beats Vasco 1-0 and wins again after 13 games

Not knowing what it was like to win 13 games in Série B of the Brasileirão, Vila Nova finally got the taste of triumph again this afternoon (23) beating Vasco 1-0, at the Serra Dourada stadium, in Goiás. Defender Rafael Donato, from Tigre, was responsible for the goal to break the fast.

Despite the positive result, the victory did not change the situation of Tigre, who remains in the bottom of the tournament, but now with 17 points. Ituano, first outside the Z4, in 16th position has 20 points. Vasco, on the other hand, let the vice-leadership slip away and now appears in 3rd place, with 35 points. The team was overtaken by Grêmio, who won Ponte Preta 2-1 and now has 36.

First half without much game

Vasco and Vila Nova had a warm and balanced first half at Serra Dourada. Despite having greater possession of the ball, but most of the time, exchanging passes in the defense field, Vasco could not leave the sector. In the only good opportunity for Maurício Souza’s team, Figueiredo crossed from the right, Nenê appeared free on the penalty mark, but finished on top of goalkeeper Tony. Tigre, on the other hand, only defended most of the time and only outlined threats of attack in the final stretch of the first half. In the best chance, at 41′, Rafael Donato headed and stopped on Thiago Rodrigues.

Second half with surprises

The saying “who doesn’t get it, gets it” never made sense in the game. After dominating the very few scoring chances of the match, the start of the second half started differently from the first and, just in the 6′, after a poisonous counterattack that resulted in a corner kick, Arthur Rezende crossed at the first post and Raniel cut, but the ball was left for Alex Silva, on the right, who raised it to the extent for Rafael to test from the small area and open the scoring. Tigre, who was already playing at the back, closed even more after opening the score and made it impossible for Trem Bala da Colina to equal the score.

Vasco can’t create

Vasco presented a slow team to build plays and with poor quality of passes. Even not being pressured by Vila Nova, he had difficulties in getting the ball to the attack field and opening the marker. In the chances he had, pass errors or pressure from Tigre’s defense prevented the sequence of plays.

Baby in action with Vasco’s shirt in the duel against Vila Nova, valid for Serie B Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

Vila Nova does not leave the boom

There were few times that Vila Nova was predisposed to go on the attack. Focused on defending itself, the team led by coach Allan Aal, even without pressing with attacks, created difficulties for the offensive sector of the Carioca team and chose to wait for moments of counterattacks to advance through the field.

Danilo Boza and Neto Pessoa fight for the ball in Vasco x Vila Nova, clash of the Series B of the Brasileirão Image: Heber Gomes/AGIF

next games

The Trem Bala da Colina returns to the field next Thursday (28), at 19:00, to face the CRB, in São Januário. Tigre will have a week off and will only travel next Saturday (30th to face Grêmio Novorizontino, at Jorge Ismael De Biase, at 18:30.