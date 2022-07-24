Vitalik Buterin Recommends Rival Ethereum Cryptocurrency: “It’s Not a Joke”

Attending the EthCC conference, the Ethereum founder spoke about the long-awaited migration to Proof-of-Stake and future updates. However, what caught the most attention was Vitalik Buterin’s recommendation for a rival cryptocurrency to Ethereum that has performed better in the last week.

Held in Paris between July 19 and 21, the event brought together several giants of the Ethereum ecosystem, showing that its popularity is one of the reasons why ETH is the second largest cryptocurrency on the market.

Some even compared it to the Bitcoin 2022 conference held in Miami in April this year, due to its size and number of speakers.

Ethereum Founder Recommends Rival Cryptocurrency

Although Proof-of-Stake has some advantages, many believe that Proof-of-Work is still the best model due to its security and decentralization. Given that, Vitalik Buterin has suggested a rival cryptocurrency to Ethereum for anyone who is dissatisfied with the upgrade.

Trying to understand the popularity of the update, Buterin asks the audience if anyone would like to cancel the migration to Proof-of-Stake. After a single person timidly raises his arm, the ETH founder begins his speech.

“I saw a person trying to raise his hand, and then he went back to lowering it for fear of being cancelled,” jokes Vitalik Buterin. “If you want to cancel PoS, we will not cancel you.”

Following, the founder of Ethereum comments that there are several blockchains that still use Proof-of-Work, being a good refuge for those who believe in such a model, and even jokingly talks about ETH’s biggest rival.

“There are several blockchains, like Ethereum Classic (ETC), which is the original Ethereum,” comments Buterin mockingly. “Who has not betrayed the vision [do projeto] when making a fork [por causa] of The DAO, is a welcoming community, and I believe they will definitely welcome Proof-of-Work fans.”

“This is not even a joke, if you like Proof-of-Work you should use Ethereum Classic (ETC), it’s a good blockchain.”

Vitalik Buterin invites people to use Ethereum Classic ( $ETC ) if they prefer Proof of Work.https://t.co/MmUZ6nGpFd #ETC☘️ #EthereumClassic☘️ — ETCPOW (@ETCPOW) July 22, 2022

Even before this speech by Buterin, ETC had already surpassed ETH in weekly gains. Therefore, investors are already positioned in case the expected upgrade is a failure.

One of the points that could have a big impact is how the US treats Ethereum. Some people believe that the SEC may consider ETH as a security after such a transition, as the coin will pay dividends on pre-mined coins that ended up in the team’s wallets.

More Ethereum updates ahead

Even though Proof-of-Stake is Ethereum’s biggest upgrade, Vitalik Buterin also comments that his cryptocurrency is nowhere near its final phase. As a comparison, it even uses Bitcoin as an example of where ETH is.

“The difference between Bitcoin and Ethereum is that bitcoiners consider Bitcoin to be 80% complete, but Etherians consider Ethereum to be 40% complete.”

Therefore, the founder of Ethereum claims that the next update will represent a progress of only 15% in the development of the project, reaching 55%. Finally, he notes that the focus is on reaching 10,000 transactions per second at the end of all development.