Volkswagen almost had a Santana-derived pickup

In the 1980s, Volkswagen’s research and development area in Brazil created many things with the potential to hit the streets, and one of them was a light-duty pickup truck, at first.

Luiz Alberto Veiga, former Volkswagen designer, revealed another project from the 80s on his social media profile (@veigaluizalberto), this being a Santana-derived pickup truck.

The project, which began in the prototype area of ​​Ala 17 (the “Area 51” of Anchieta), had participation with style suggestions from the Design area, which Veiga worked.

So, from studies, a Santana pickup came up with a very unique appearance and with a proposal apparently focused on fighting the Ford Pampa, especially the 4×4.

From the hood to the B-pillars, the pickup had the four-door Santana body, including the expansion of the B-pillars to allow better space in the cabin.

The bucket was far from the Saveiro of the time and was the same used in the VW Taro pickup, a variant of the Toyota Hilux of the time.

It is interesting to note that, in the image of the finished prototype, a differential can be seen on the rear axle.

As you know, at that time, the German Passat (Santana here) had the Syncro traction system with multi-viscous coupling clutch.

Only this one had a fixed differential, semi-axles and two diagonal triangular arms.

In the case of the Santana pickup, it looks like a rigid axle system with longitudinal arms supporting the axle, which may have coil springs or a leaf spring.

The Taro was a Hilux truck with a spar chassis, and the design was apparently a mix of a unibody and a rear chassis.

Dressed for the off-road and customized with savannah themes, it wore tubular running boards all the way to the rear, as well as high beams at the top and properly raised suspension.

At the front, although not shown, you can see protectors surrounding the Santana’s headlights, whose bodywork appears to be that of the 2000 model, which only appeared in 1991.

According to Veiga, the project did not achieve the necessary financial return to make the investment and was therefore cancelled.

In the 80s, in addition to Taro, Kombi Pickup and Saveiro, there was Caddy, made in the USA, South Africa and the former Yugoslavia.

