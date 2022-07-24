Wakanda Forever gets official teaser trailer at SDCC

New trailer reveals the look of Namor!

One of the most anticipated projects in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is still an unknown for many fans. That’s because, little is known about the film’s plot, especially after the death of Chadwick BosemanO T’Challa, and Marvel Studios’ decision not to recast the character. Now, however, the production has gained its first teaser during San Diego Comic-Con.

During the panel, a tribute to Chadwick Boseman was made and news of the film was revealed. New parts of Wakanda will be shown, in addition the dating in Tenoch Huerta was present on the panel with Dominique Thorne, The Iron heart. The franchise’s veteran actors such as Winston Duke, Letitia Wright and Danai Gurira were also present. At end,

In black panther 2we will see the return of okye and Shuri, who will have to deal with Namor, the Sub-Mariner, and a whole plot linked to Atlantis – who, in the comics, has a big feud with Wakanda. The film should also introduce Ironheart, the new heroine played by Dominique Thorne, who will have her solo series soon.

Now, the new first preview of the film has given us a taste of what we will see in the film. Watch below:

A new poster was also released:

According to a synopsis published by Production Weekly, the film will feature the friction between Wakanda and Atlantis as its main plot:

“Both Wakanda and Atlantis are hidden civilizations with advanced technology and enhanced military skills that have decided to separate themselves from the rest of the world for their own good, and in some ways, out of sheer fear. Wakanda feared that its technology would be abused. Atlantis feared that the surface dwellers would desecrate the mystical city once again. And their fear only increases when these two once-hidden nations collide. Wakanda and Atlantis have a surprisingly interconnected history. Wakanda is the only country in the world with access to vibranium. However, rumors of its power spread around the globe, and Namor’s human father went in search of this rare material in Antarctica.”

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever has a release date scheduled for november 10th this year.

Also enjoy: