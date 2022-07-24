War caused Russia to lose half its spy capability, says MI6

The head of the intelligence service of the UKMI6, says it believes the Russia lost its ability to spy on Europe “halved” after the expulsion of more than 400 intelligence officers in cities across the continent and the arrest of several spies disguised as civilians.

In an interview with CNN, Richard Moore said that since Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24, European countries had expelled “four hundred Russian intelligence personnel operating under diplomatic cover” across the bloc.

“We think that in the UK this probably halved their ability to spy for Russia in Europe,” Moore said, adding that several “illegals,” or Russian spies operating under deep cover and disguised as civilians, were also exposed and arrested in recent months.

For him, the Russians will begin to lose strength in the invasion in the next few weeks due to the government’s difficulty in providing raw materials and manpower for the army. This situation will open a gap for Ukraine to counterattack mainly due to its high morale and the amount of weaponry that has been routed to Ukrainian forces.

On the other hand, Russia has not yet fully recovered from the failed attempt to take Kiev and “has often used its officers as cannon fodder” in eastern Ukraine.

Asked whether the war has made Russia a “target-rich environment” for the UK to recruit, Moore said the hope is that Russians in diplomatic and intelligence services might be able to reflect on what they are witnessing and decide. “against the system”, like the Prague Spring in 1968, a period of political liberalization in the former Czechoslovakia.

The head of MI6 also reiterated what was said by the director of the American intelligence service, the CIA, last Wednesday, 20th, that there is no evidence that Russian President Vladimir Putin is sick or suffering from serious health problems.

During the interview, Moore said it was still too early to say whether China had backed off from claiming Taiwan after the West’s response to the war in Ukraine, but said Chinese President Xi Jinping was closely watching developments in the conflict. and that he must not “underestimate the determination of the United States”.

“On one level, understanding Xi’s strategic intent is not difficult. But if you go beyond that strategy in terms of how they implement it, how they organize themselves, how they do it, what their tactical intent is and what capabilities they’re building, that’s a black box,” he said.

Finally, the head of the intelligence service added that China is helping Russia by continuing to buy its oil and that, although they have been quite conservative about military assistance, “I am sure that if they could provide that and get away with it, they would.”

“The Kremlin is the junior partner and Beijing is in charge,” he concluded.