watch the goals of the electrifying game at Morumbi

In an electrifying game played at Morumbi, São Paulo and Goiás faced each other for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship this night. The score ended at 3-3.

Positioned in the middle of the table of the national tournament, the clubs staged a very eventful duel, with the right to a missed penalty and a goal in stoppage time.

Right at the beginning of the match, the visiting team surprised the almost 40 thousand fans and opened the scoring over Rogério Ceni’s team.

The São Paulo defense got in the way when they cleared a cross from Sávio and saw the ball go to Pedro Raul. The striker left a marker on the ground and rolled to Dadá Belmonte, who finished with category: 1 to 0.

Twenty minutes later, São Paulo reached the tie — and with Calleri. Wellington received on the left and hit a precise cross for the Argentine, who headed it and gave Tadeu no chances to defend: 1 to 1.

Rogério Ceni’s team turned the game around in the following moves in a move 100% built by Cotia. Pablo Maia launched Igor Gomes who, already in the back line, managed to find Rodrigo Nestor. The midfielder hit hard and scored the net: 2 to 1.

Still in the 1st half, Goiás reached equality in the score again. In a rehearsed play that originated in a corner, rookie Danilo Cardoso took advantage of a cross and, with his head, made the visitors’ party: 2 to 2.

The final stage also started with goals. After three minutes, Wellington took a corner at the 2nd post and Patrick, opportunistically, headed into the back of Tadeu’s goal: 3 to 2.

In addition, Goiás pulled the tie inside Morumbi. Pedro Junqueira hit a cross for Pedro Raul, who anticipated and hit the first time, hitting the nets defended by Thiago Couto: 3 to 3 and game over.