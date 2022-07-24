Watch the new official trailer for Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson really made his first appearance in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con unforgettable by introducing a bunch of news about Black Adam, including an official trailer.

Johnson recently commented on the prospect of expanding the franchise.

“The big goal was for our movie to start a bigger universe where we could introduce the Justice Society of America and also build something from there.”

declared to Den of Geek.

“If audiences respond well to these characters, which we believe will happen for us to see more of them, we want to honor their mythologies and build their own spin-off stories with movies, series and things like that. That was always important.”

READ TOO:

black adam is scheduled for October 20 in Brazil, with Jaume Collet-Serra (Shallow Water) in the direction.

The main cast brings Dwayne Johnson like Teth-Adam, Aldis Hodge (The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (007: Against GoldenEye) as Doctor Fate, Sarah Shahi (Person of Interest) as Adrianna, Noah Centineo (A Perfect Date) as Atom Crusher, and Quintessa Swindell (Gatunas) as Cyclone.

Black Adam is the anti-hero’s solo film, based on the DC Comics character, great antagonist of Shazam!, having his origin story explored in the long, and revealing his past as a slave in the Kahndaq country.

Born in Ancient Egypt, the anti-hero has super strength, speed, stamina, the ability to fly and shoot lightning.