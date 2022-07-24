The actress Larissa Manoela and the actor André Luiz Frambach are enjoying the return of their relationship together. After months apart, the artists recently revealed that they had gotten back together and that they are now more prepared to enjoy their relationship together.

The couple talked to the column of Lucas Passin from Splashand gave details of this new chance they gave to love: “When it’s meant to be, it happens. We made the movie and it was amazing. The affection and respect always existed. We allowed ourselves in 2021, we experienced something and it was amazing. But at that moment, it wasn’t meant to be. Now is”, said the actress.

Alongside his girlfriend, André confirms the lines and claims to be in love: “Now it’s obvious it’s dating. Official. It is already more than disclosed. Whether we are happy is what matters most. I make her happy, and she makes me too“, said. He currently plays the character Rich in “face and courage”.

In a romantic mood, he continues: “When the person arrives to add, everything works out. The biggest word is to want, and we wanted to. we are living it”, being promptly completed by the actress: “We just want to be happy and enjoy it”, he said finishing.