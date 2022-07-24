Wesley Safadão opens his heart about changes in his marriage

The singer Wesley Safadão promoted his return to the stage on Friday night (22), during Fortal 2022, in Fortaleza, Ceará, after recovering from surgery removal of a herniated disc. He spoke about the support of his wife, Thyane Dantas, in this delicate period.

“With her, the recovery became more special. I can say that we are together in joy and sadness, in health and in sickness. It wasn’t comfortable, no”said the musician, in an interview with journalist Rafael Godinho, from Quem magazine, that highlighted the passion that has become even greater for the digital influencer

“She slept a few days in the hospital. I became even more in love with my nurse-wife”melted Wesley Safadão, who is taking the necessary care after undergoing the procedure in the first week of July.

“I’m still taking some precautions. I walk very well, but I can’t jump or make certain movements. I can’t lean my body or sideways. I also have to be careful that no one hits me on the back. When taking a picture, sometimes they touch us and it’s exactly in this place [que passou pela cirurgia]. So I need some care”said Safadão.

