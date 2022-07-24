What are the chances that PIX will no longer be free? See what was discussed

There is no doubt that PIX is the most used means of payment and receipt of values ​​at the moment in Brazil. It became so popular that commercial establishments had to start accepting it as a way to receive money for their products and services in order not to lose sales.

Even the owners of smaller shops are having to adapt, as people have come to find it absurd that there is no such option whenever they go shopping.

But the truth is that not even the most optimistic people thought that this way of paying and receiving would become the success which was when it was launched two years ago, much less that in just one month more than BRL 784 billion would be moved through the system.

This all ended up generating a great fear. With this payment method being so used by so many people, what would things be like if PIX happened to become paid? Some people are very afraid that this could happen, mainly because the news about it started to circulate in the media.

Could this really happen?

The good news is that nothing seems to point in that direction. There is no discussion whatsoever regarding this matter, so the rumors were raised to cause some panic.

In fact, there are some opposing debates, that is, for the PIX to continue exactly the way it is today. Only new improvements are welcome, but it must remain free.

The reason for this is that the government has a lot to gain from it being kept that way. With PIX being free it’s so simple to use that more deals end up being made. Therefore, all those who feared that this day would come can now rest assured.

Remembering that among the functions of PIX is the option to transfer money to other people in an easy and practical way. With it, all users can see the money being transferred in a instantaneouswithout having to wait days for the operation to be processed.

And the best thing is that everything can be done by any type of device that runs applications with this function enabled, that is, several tablets and smartphones.

Because of this, it is believed that today about 126.5 million people use PIX, as it already has more than 438 million active keys. The numbers only differ in that a single person can have more than one key at the same time.

In this way, this functionality ends up having an advantage over other methods, such as the Available Electronic Transfer (TED), the boleto or even the Credit Order (DOC).