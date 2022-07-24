What drinks are best for staying hydrated?

The human body is made up of 70% liquid, that is, we depend on it to always stay hydrated and healthy, as the body absorbs more nutrients of liquid compounds than solids. Thus, in addition to being extremely important to drink a lot Water during the day, other liquids can also complement your daily hydration. Keep reading and find out what are the best drinks for health!

The importance of fluids for the body

The importance of drinking plenty of water to keep your body hydrated is not news to anyone. However, in the rush of everyday life, many people forget to drink the recommended amount to maintain the health of the body.

As our body does not have the ability to produce its own water, we human beings need to drink it, because it is with the help of it that vitamins, nutrients and minerals are captured by our body. In addition, it helps in lubricating parts of the body.

Thus, it is recommended to drink about 2 liters of water or more, depending on physical wear and how much our body consumes daily. Drinking other fluids can also help you meet your daily water goal. See some of them.

The best liquids for the body

According to nutritionist Trista Best, green tea is one of the drinks that have antioxidant properties, preventing diseases related to low immunological index. In addition, it improves metabolism and eliminates harmful toxins from the body.

Orange juice is one of the best drinks to have for breakfast. This is because it has a high hydration potential and high levels of vitamin C. It is still a source of nutrients that improve metabolism and wound healing.

Kombucha is a naturally fermented tea, rich in antioxidants, which helps to improve the gut and can be consumed at any time of the day. Thus, it contributes with good bacteria and yeasts that are not always in our body.

Astonished? As you can imagine, water is one of the best drinks to fight dehydration. Drinking water during your workout helps replace the water you’re losing through sweating.